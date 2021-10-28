North Jackson junior linebacker Will Sims entered last Friday’s game against New Hope without a fumble recovery on the season.
When the game was over, Sims was the owner of a fumble recovery state record.
Sims recovered four fumbles, all in the first half, of North Jackson’s 48-7 victory. His total eclipsed the previous record of three set by Briarwood Christian’s Jordan Carroll in 2012, according to the high school football records page on the AHSAA web site. Sims returned his fourth fumble recovery 20 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving North Jackson a 28-0 halftime lead. His stat line also included eight tackles and a forced fumble.
For his efforts, Sims has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 9 of the high school football season were:
Dominik Blair, Section — The senior was responsible for all 24 of Section’s points, catching two touchdown passes, returning a fumble for a touchdown and kicking three extra points and a 21-yard field goal while also intercepting a pass on defense during Section’s 24-14 win over Hanceville.
Mason Smith, NSM — The senior ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on offense and had 12 tackles and two pass break-ups on defense during the Bison’s playoff berth clinching 29-14 win over Falkville.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The freshman ran for a 204 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries on offense and totaled five tackles from his defensive end position on defense during the Chiefs’ 48-7 win over New Hope.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The junior recorded 17 tackles, including two for a loss, during the Eagles’ 14-13 region-championship clinching win over Tanner.
Will Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior record 10 tackles and forced a fumble during Scottsboro’s 24-19 win over Pell City.
Justice Archer, Woodville — The senior ran for 71 yards and a touchdown on offense and had four tackles and a quarterback sack on defense during the Panthers’ loss to Appalachian.
Macklin Guess, North Jackson — The senior ran for 43 yards and four touchdowns on four carries on offense and recorded nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense during the Chiefs’ win over New Hope.
Grant Smith, Pisgah — The sophomore recorded 10 tackles, including two for a loss, an interception and a pass break-up during the Eagles’ win over Tanner.
Hank Farmer, NSM — The sophomore ran for 118 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for 14 yards on offense while recording 12 tackles, including two for a loss, during the Bison’s win over Falkville.
Jaylan McCarver, Section — The junior recorded 12 tackles during the Lions’ win over Hanceville.
Jake Hendricks, Pisgah — The senior caught the go-ahead 46-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter and had four tackles and two pass break-ups on defense during the Eagles’ 14-13 win over Tanner.
Sam Peek, Woodville — The sophomore ran for 66 yards on 16 carries and had two tackles and a fumble recovery during the Panthers’ loss to Appalachian.
Barclay Butler, Scottsboro — The senior record four tackles and had six quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ win over Pell City.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 76 yards and had a 26-yard touchdown run during the Eagles’ 14-13 win over Tanner.
Blaine McBryar, NSM — The senior recorded 10 tackles and two pass break-ups during the Bison’s win over Falkville.
Jacob Cooper, Section — The senior completed all three of his pass attempts for 64 yards and two touchdowns during the Lions’ win over Hanceville.
Dalton Morris, North Jackson — The senior completed 10 of 18 passes for 109 yards and ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on five carries during the Chiefs’ win over New Hope.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior caught 29-yard pass on a fake punt that led to a score and recorded eight tackles and a quarterback hurries during the Eagles’ win over Tanner.
Sam Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior recorded four tackles, a quarterback sack, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ win over Pell City.
Cameron Summerford, Section — The junior ran for 90 yards on 14 carries during the Lions’ win over Hanceville.
Ray-Ray Sanders, North Jackson — The senior recorded 11 tackles, including two for a loss and one quarterback sack, and a fumble recovery during the Chiefs’ win over New Hope.
Steve Williams, Woodville — The freshman recorded five tackles and a quarterback sack during the Panthers’ loss to Appalachian.
Derek Bearden, NSM — The senior caught a 19-yard touchdown pass and had an 8-yard touchdown run during the Bison’s win over Falkville.
Dylan Pope, Section — The junior recorded 10 tackles during the Lions’ win Hanceville.
