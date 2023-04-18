Sirten signs

Woodville’s Jessica Sirten has signed to play college basketball at Huntingdon College. Pictured seated (left to right) are Rheba Frazier, Jessica Sirten and Kandice Frazier. Standing are Woodville assistant principal Franklin Pritchett, Woodville assistant coach Daily Hanenburg, Woodville head coach Woody Beard, Woodville principal Leyton Holman and Marsha Russell.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Woodville varsity girls basketball head coach Woody Beard described senior point guard Jessica Sirten as having “an edge.”

“She used things that were (so-called) disadvantages like (is) short, plays at small school, to her advantage,” Beard said. “She’s always tried to do the right things, even if they weren’t the cool thing.”

