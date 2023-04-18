Woodville varsity girls basketball head coach Woody Beard described senior point guard Jessica Sirten as having “an edge.”
“She used things that were (so-called) disadvantages like (is) short, plays at small school, to her advantage,” Beard said. “She’s always tried to do the right things, even if they weren’t the cool thing.”
Beard said that work ethic and drive have helped Sirten earn the opportunity to continue her basketball career.
On Friday, Sirten signed scholarship papers to play collegiate at Huntingdon College in Montgomery during a singing ceremony at Woodville High School.
Sirten said Friday’s signing was the step toward a goal she set for herself shortly after transferring to Woodville from New Hope before the start of her freshman season.
Sirten said Beard reached out to Huntingdon coaches and she was invited for a visit.
“I loved the place,” Sirten said. “They play fast, get it and go, like we did here. The coaches care about their athletes, and they don’t athletics get before the academics. It just felt like a good place for me.”
Huntingdon in an NCAA Division III college that competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.
Sirten was a four-year varsity player and a three-year starter for Woodville. She was a three-time All-Jackson County selection, including this season in which she averaged 23 points per game while helping Woodville win 18 games and advance to the Class 1A Northeast Sub-regional round for the first time in seven years. Sirten finished her career with 1,396 points.
Sirten was a key factor in Woodville’s historic 2022 volleyball season, helping the Panthers advance to and win their first match at the North Super Regional.
“We had some struggles, but (my senior year) we made some really good memories.”
Beard said Sirten’s signing will have a positive impact on the Woodville girls basketball program.
“She’s a good example for the other girls,” he said. “She had a knack for making plays on the court, but off the court, she was a great leader and really helped kept team chemistry good. She plays with humility. I’m proud of what she’s accomplished and excited to see what happens for her in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.