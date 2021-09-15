The Woodville football team’s region features some lengthy road trips for traveling teams.
The Panthers make the longest of their road trips this week.
Woodville (0-4, 0-2) travels to Walker County to take on Class 1A Region 7 foe Sumiton Christian Friday night at 7 p.m..
The shortest route mileage wise from Woodville to the Sumiton Christian campus, according to Google Maps, is 87.4 miles.
“It’s a little bit different this week,” said Woodville head coach Matt Sanders. “We’ll leave right around 2:50 p.m., so that’s a lot earlier than (a normal road trip). It’s different, but we’ll adjust.”
It’s just the second meeting between the schools. Woodville defeated the Eagles 34-32 in double-overtime last season.
Both teams are looking for their first region victory of the season.
Sumiton Christian (2-1, 0-1) began its 2021 campaign with wins over Victory Christian 26-6 and Cherokee 46-0 before starting region play last week with a 21-14 loss to visiting Cedar Bluff.
Sanders said Sumiton Christian is a senior-laden team that features a lot of returning starters from a squad that went 6-5 and reached the playoffs a year ago.
“They do a lot of shotgun, double-wing stuff (offensively) and do some spread stuff,” Sanders said of the Eagles. “They have two really good receivers, but they like to run and they’re good up front.”
Woodville had its best offensive production of the season in last week’s 46-8 loss to Valley Head.
“We’re improving and the kids see it,” Sanders said. “We got in the red zone three times last week before we scored. One was on our first drive and if we get that in it could’ve been a different ball game. We’re getting better each week, but we’ve got to make some leaps here if we want to stay in the playoff race. We’ve got to cut out the mistakes we keep making.”
