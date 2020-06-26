Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Tony Baker
Baker was a longtime basketball and baseball coach at Woodville High School, where his teams won five basketball area championships and one baseball area title before he became the school’s principal. Prior to coaching, Baker was a three-sport standout at New Hope High School in nearby Madison County. The two-time all-state tournament player then played college basketball at Snead State Community College — he was an Alabama Junior College Conference All-Tournament team selection in 1968 while helping Snead State win the AJCAA state title — and Athens College. Baker was elected to the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and is also a member of the Madison County Athletics Hall of Fame.
NUMBERS
3
Number of undefeated seasons for Scottsboro six-time state champion wrestler Brandon Womack in his prep career. He went 61-0 in 2010, 74-0 in 2011 and 77-0 in 2014.
9
Number of Jackson County Baseball Tournament titles North Jackson has won since 2006
DATES
4.23.1989
The North Sand Mountain baseball team improved to 12-0 on the season by defeating Section 14-0 in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game. Heath Carrell, Kerry Lacy and Brad Moore all homered for coach Glen Hicks’ Bison while Jeff Atchley had a two-run single and an RBI double and Scott Siniard, Chad Gass and Chris Hageman had run-scoring hits. Atchley pitched a complete-game shutout to get the win on the mound for NSM.
4.27.2004
The Scottsboro varsity girls golf team earned a berth in the AHSAA State Golf Championships by winning the Class 1A-5A Section 4 Tournament championship at Goose Pond Colony for the second straight season. Coach Alicia Bell’s Scottsboro team posted a team score of 263, 20 shots better than runner-up Glencoe. Ashley Looney led the Wildcats with an 82 while Heather Armstrong shot an 87, Beth Bratton shot a 94 and Julie Gray shot a 96.
