Four Jackson County baseball players have been recognized among the best in the Tennessee Valley.
Scottsboro seniors Colton Atkinson and Gregory French and North Sand Mountain freshmen Jackson Burgess and Luke Reed were part of AL.com's Tennessee Valley Terrific 20 Baseball Team’s Best of the Rest list.
The Tennessee Valley Terrific 20 Baseball Team and its Best of the Rest list consist of players regardless of classification and it was selected by AL.com’s sports staff with nominations from coaches.
Atkinson and French were both second-team all-state selections for Scottsboro this past season after helping the Wildcats go 18-14 and reach the Class 5A state playoffs.
Atkinson, a third baseman/pitcher, posted a .400 batting average (38-for-95) a .513 on-base percentage and a 1.218 OPS this past season. The Montreat (North Carolina) signee totaled 12 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, 28 runs, 18 walks and nine stolen bases. On the mound, Atkinson went 3-3 in 11 appearances, including nine starts, with a 3.56 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
French, a catcher/designated hitter, turned in a .420 batting average (37-for-88), a .549 on-base percentage and a 1.196 OPS in his lone varsity season. The Stillman College signee finished the 2023 season with six doubles, one triple, four home runs, 24 RBIs, 14 runs, 18 walks and five stolen bases.
Meanwhile, Burgess and Reed helped the NSM baseball program go 19-10 and advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, the Bison’s first second-round appearance since 1990.
Burgess, a Class 2A all-state honorable mention designated hitter, also started at catcher for the Bison this season and boasted a .437 (38-for-87) while also posting a .568 on-base percentage and a 1.280 OPS. He also totaled 13 doubles, four triples, one home run, 27 RBIs, 49 runs, 21 walks and 15 stolen bases.
Reed recorded a .414 batting average (36-for-87), a .532 on-base percentage and a 1.061 OPS for NSM while totaling six doubles, two triples, 23 RBIs, 34 runs, 18 walks and 18 stolen bases. Reed also went 4-1 with two saves while pitching in 11 games for the Bison, including five starts. He tallied 30 strikeouts and posted a 4.73 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
