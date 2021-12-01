The North Sand Mountain varsity girls basketball team extended its winning streak thanks to a victory over a county rival.
Five Bison scored in double figures as NSM recorded its fourth consecutive win with a 75-56 victory over visiting North Jackson Tuesday night.
NSM (5-2) led 20-15 after one quarter before extending its advantage to 44-29 at halftime and 57-41 after three quarters.
Kolbie Bobo scored 18 points and Madison Renfro netted 15 for the Bison, who also got 12 from Ashley Shrader, 11 from Kayden Reyes, 10 from Lillian Hassell and nine from Liz Hassell.
Arielle Haynes scored 16 points and Tyra Smith netted 13 for North Jackson (0-4) while Bailey Abernathy had seven, Brylie Evans and Peyton Hill had five each and Camryn Case had four.
Woodville 54, Valley Head 47 — At Woodville, the Panthers used a strong second-half performance to post a win their Class 1A Area 13 opener Tuesday night.
The game was tied 12-all after one quarter and Woodville (2-3, 1-0) led 28-26 at halftime before outscoring Valley Head 15-6 in the third quarter to carry a 43-32 lead into the fourth.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 27 points for Woodville while Alexis Brown had 10, Karlee Hutchens had six, Anna Robertson had four and Lannah Grace Beard and Molly Gifford had two each.
Leading scorers for Valley Head (2-2, 0-1) were Sophia Blair with 16 points, Jenna McKenzie with 14 and Ansley Blalock with 10.
Scottsboro 41, Huntsville 39 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats edged Class 7A Huntsville for an overtime win Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (4-5) led 7-1 after one quarter and 24-9 at halftime, but the Crimson Panthers climbed back to within 29-20 after three quarters before tying it 35-all at the end of regulation.
Lexie Bennett finished with 15 points for Scottsboro while Audrey Holland netted nine, Olivia Tubbs added five and Adair Holland had four.
Ja’kyah Smith led Huntsville with 20 points.
Pisgah 66, Section 12 — At Pisgah, the Eagles scored the game’s first 10 points on the way to winning their Class 2A Area 15 opener Tuesday night.
It was Pisgah’s 53rd consecutive home win.
Pisgah (6-1, 1-0) led 30-4, 40-6 and 57-12 at the quarter breaks.
Ten Eagles scored points in the game, led by Lipscomb signee Molly Heard’s 17 points. Kallie Tinker totaled 11 points while and Lila Kate Wheeler netted eight and Piper Anderson had seven for Pisgah, which also got six each from Campbell Barron and Karlee Holcomb, four from Madeline Flammia, three from Callie Goins and two each from Rhylee Bell and Jaley Keller.
Savannah White and Ali Sullins scored three points each for Section (1-5, 0-1) while Madison Armstrong, Makenna Arndt and Kenleigh Owens had two each.
MONDAY
NSM 71, Westbrook Christian 60 — At Higdon, three Bison scored in double figures as North Sand Mountain posted the win over a fellow Class 2A team.
NSM led 21-12 after one quarter and 34-30 at halftime before stretching its lead to 54-39 after three quarters.
Kolbie Bobo and Ashley Shrader scored 20 points each for NSM while Liz Hassell netted 13, Kayden Reyes had nine, Madison Renfro had five and Lillian Hassell had four.
Bella Millirons scored 12 points and Kayden Jones netted eight for Westbrook Christian (3-1).
Athens Bible 39, Woodville 34 — At Athens, visiting Woodville dropped a close battle with a fellow Class 1A team.
Woodville led 11-5 after one quarter, but Athens Bible was in front 21-17 at halftime and 26-25 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten paced Woodville with 16 points while Karlee Hutchens scored six, Alexis Brown netted five and Michaela Jones and Lannah Grace Beard had three each.
Brooke Blakely scored 18 points for Athens Bible (2-3).
