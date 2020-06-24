Four Jackson County players have earned recognition for their performances in the shortened 2020 high school softball season.
AL.com selected an All-State “Terrific 20” for each classification since the Alabama Sports Writers Association did not form all-state softball and baseball teams because the season was so shortened because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.Nominations were made from coaches and AL.com staff.
Scottsboro’s Lexie Bennett was selected to the Class 5A “Terrific 20”, while North Jackson’s Ja’Khia Hutchins was selected in 4A and Pisgah’s Kennedy Barron and Lila Kate Wheeler were picked in 3A.
Bennett batted .441 (15-for-34) in 15 games from the lead-off spot in the batting order for Scottsboro. She had one double, one triple, two RBIs, 14 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. She had a .537 on-base percentage and a 1.066 OPS.
Hutchins, the Chiefs’ leadoff hitter, batted .576 (19-for-33) over 11 games with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, nine RBIs and nine runs scored. She had an on-base percentage of .622 and a .970 slugging percentage.
Barron, who is committed to Duke, played in 11 games for Pisgah, batting .633 (19-for-30) with four home runs, three doubles, 17 RBIs and 10 runs scored while posting a .686 on-base percentage and a 1.819 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). She recorded 39 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
Wheeler batted .452 (14-for-31) with three doubles, five RBIs, five walks, 12 runs scored and six stolen bases. Her on-base percentage was .528 and her OPS was 1.076.
