Holland

Scottsboro's Adair Holland (24) goes in for a layup against Guntersville.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team pushed the reigning Class 5A state champion to the end Friday night, but Guntersville and standout Olivia Vandergriff made sure that Scottsboro alum and GHS head coach Kenny Hill got a win in his first matchup with his alma mater.

Top-ranked Guntersville held off Scottsboro for a 59-51 Class 5A Area 14 win Friday night at Hambrick Hall.

