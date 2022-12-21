The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team pushed the reigning Class 5A state champion to the end Friday night, but Guntersville and standout Olivia Vandergriff made sure that Scottsboro alum and GHS head coach Kenny Hill got a win in his first matchup with his alma mater.
Top-ranked Guntersville held off Scottsboro for a 59-51 Class 5A Area 14 win Friday night at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (6-3, 1-1) hung tough with Guntersville (12-2, 3-0) before a third-quarter surge gave Guntersville a margin it would never surrender.
“We got down (double-digits) there for a minute there. We missed some layups there and (Olivia) Vandergriff made some tough shots for them. That was the difference in the game,” said Scottsboro head coach Brandon Childers said. “Effort was there, we rebounded pretty well. Got to make more shots. We missed some easy ones and (Vandergriff) made some tough ones. That’s why she’s a Division I player.”
Vandergriff, a Lipscomb signee, finished with 34 points for Guntersville.
Adair Holland scored 14 points and Jadaya Edmondson netted 10 for Scottsboro while Alyssa Paschal had seven, Morgan Perkins and Madison Rains had six each and Bree Sexton and Caroline Dawson had four each.
The win was the end of “surreal” moment for Hill, who coached against his alma mater for the first time.
“Glad to get the win, but as the same time, it was a surreal feeling coming back in here, coaching on the opposite (bench). It was tough on the whole family, coming in here knowing we were here seven years as a coach, played here,” said Hill, who won 116 games and led the SHS boys to two area titles and three regional tournament appearances in seven seasons as head coach.
“You see that ‘S’ on the floor, and it’s like ‘hey I’m against that for the first time in my life.’ But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, coach your kids and play to win. (The girls) wanted to win for me and for Brylee. It was definitely tough. A great atmosphere and two good teams (playing).”
Hill’s daughter Brylee, a senior guard for Guntersville, played at Scottsboro before transferring when her father took the Guntersville job in the summer of 2020. She scored five points in Friday’s game.
Guntersville took an early lead, but Scottsboro battled in front 15-12 after one quarter thanks to Holland’s 3-pointer and Perkins’ layup on the fast break following Paschal’s steal.
Guntersville moved in front 26-24 at halftime, and after Perkins’ basket tied the game at 28-all with 6:03 left in the third quarter, Guntersville went on a 13-0 run over the next 5:03 to build a double-digit lead. Scottsboro closed the quarter on an 8-1 run to cut the Guntersville lead to 42-36, but the Wildcats never got closer than six in the fourth quarter.
