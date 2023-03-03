The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team used a late rally to score an important area win.
The Wildcats tied the game in the 76th minute before winning it with a goal that came with less than a minute remaining in a 2-1 Class 5A Area 7 win at Crossville Tuesday night.
Trailing 1-0, Scottsboro (5-4-1, 1-2) tied the match on Lorenzo Cheesa’s goal with 3:45 remaining before Rene Miguel scored the winning goal on a penalty kicky with 50.4 seconds left in the match.
In the girls match, Scottsboro (4-5, 2-1) made two first-half goals stand up in a 2-1 win over the Lions.
Makenna Howes found the net to put the Wildcats in front 1-0 with 22 minutes left in the half, and Carolina Francisco scored a goal off an assist from Leti Tomas three minutes later to extend the lead to 2-0.
Scottsboro’s area matches scheduled for Thursday at home against Arab were rained out and were rescheduled for April 20.
