Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Ricky Ragsdale
Ragsdale, a 1968 Pisgah High School graduate, began his career in education and coaching in 1972 at Rosalie School. He coached the schools girls and boys basketball teams for 36 years, winning 740 games and 16 Jackson County Middle School Tournament championships. His teams posted eight undefeated seasons during his career and the Rosalie teams swept the girls and boys county titles in the same season five times. Ragsdale’s Rosalie girls teams from 1997-2001, which included future Pisgah stars Holly Currie, Paige Darwin and Whitni Tucker, went 104-2 with five straight county championships. Ragsdale became Rosalie’s principal in 1994 and served in that position until he retired in 2010. In 2016, he came out of retirement and coached the Rosalie girls, led by current Fort Payne High School standouts Kylie and Logan Neil, to a perfect 17-0 record and another county championship.
Numbers
127
Combined point total in the Woodville football team's 71-56 win over Coosa Christian in 2019, tied for eighth most in AHSAA history.
Dates
11.3.1978
The Bridgeport football team stunned defending Class 2A state champion and undefeated Stevenson, claiming the Class 2A Area 15 title and the area's lone playoff berth with the upset victory. Robby Johnson's 29-yard field goal in the first quarter gave Stevenson a 3-0 lead, but Bridgeport took an 8-3 lead just before halftime when quarterback Brian Stewart scored on a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal and Donald Lawson ran for the two-point conversion. Another fourth-down TD run by Stewart, a 5-yarder with 2:01 left in the game, put the Tigers in front by two scores. Anthony Walker rushed for 142 yards on 20 carries for the Tigers and Tyrone Robinson had three interceptions.
1.16.2010
The Skyline boys basketball team posted a 95-88 win over host North Jackson. Skyline led 24-16, 42-38 and 65-54 at the quarter breaks. Jacob McLennan scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the 1A No. 8-ranked Vikings (16-5). Travis Sisk closed with 20 points and five steals while Nick Talley had 19 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Christian Treece posted 13 points and nine boards. Montel Hale finished with 23 points for North Jackson (7-13) while Sloan Garner added 18 points and nine rebounds. Zac Barnard chipped in 13 points while Jovani Taylor had 11 points and eight boards.
