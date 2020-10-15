The North Jackson football team got back on the winning side last week in a 43-24 victory over Randolph.
Another win over a Huntsville-based team would move the Chiefs closer — perhaps into, depending on other results in Class 4A Region 7 play — to returning to the postseason.
North Jackson (4-3, 3-2) welcomes St. John Paul II (1-6, 1-4) to R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson for region matchup Friday at 7 p.m.
North Jackson can officially wrap up a playoff berth with a win over St. John Paul II and a New Hope loss to region-leading and Class 4A No. 2-ranked Madison Academy. If New Hope upsets Madison Academy, North Jackson would need to win this week and next week at New Hope to secure a playoff berth and no worse than the region’s No. 3 seed while avoiding a logjam of teams and the subsequent tiebreakers that would be needed to determine the region’s final two playoff spots. Should Madison County, the current No. 2-seed, loses its final two region games to DAR and Westminster Christian and North Jackson wins out, it would be the No. 2 seed.
“We’re trying to make a run,” said North Jackson coach Chandler Tygard. “If we just build confidence, we’re as good as anybody.”
North Jackson’s game Friday with St. John Paul II is the fifth all-time meeting in the series, which is tied 2-2. St. John Paul won last year’s meeting 49-48.
The primary culprits in that loss for the Chiefs, St John Paul II all-state quarterback Seth Brown and all-state wide receiver Sean Zerkle, graduated and transferred to Decatur Heritage respectively.
The Falcons also have a new head coach, Rob Everett, who was the defensive coordinator at Bridgewater College in Virginia from 2016-18 before coaching in the professional ranks for the Memphis Express of the now-defunct AAF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.