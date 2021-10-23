After Section kicked a field goal to effectively put the game out of reach at 24-14 with just over two and a half minutes to go, Section’s announcer called the game “Dominick Blair 24, Hanceville 14.”
Blair, who primarily plays wide receiver, defensive back and kicker for the Lions, scored all 24 of their points Friday in the 24-14 win over Hanceville Friday night.
“I was proud of Dom because he’s a special player. For him to be a senior and come out here and have that kind of performance, I’m very proud for him and his efforts for the team. He showed what he can do tonight,” Section head coach Chris Hammon said.
Blair’s night started with a fumble recovery on Hanceville’s first offensive play. Blair scooped the ball up and ran 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Lions up 7-0 after he kicked in the point-after attempt.
During Hanceville’s second drive of the game, the Bulldogs were at a 4th and 9 at the Section 49-yard line. Hanceville’s Braxton Broad threw a pass and Blair jumped out in front for the interception. On the ensuing Section drive, quarterback Jacob Cooper hit Blair on a 33-yard pass to score Blair’s second touchdown on the night.
In the second quarter, the Lions offense seemed like they would lose a key drive when they were backed up to the Hanceville 29 on a 4th and 15. Rather than opting for a punt as a near 45-yard field goal would be a tall task for most high school kickers, Cooper would throw a deep pass to a double-covered Blair, who jumped up, fought off both defenders and came down with the desperation heave, scoring a 29-yard touchdown and his third score of the game, giving the Lions a 21-6 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Bulldogs came out and immediately scored a touchdown and ran in the two-point conversion, quickly bringing the score back to a one possession game, making it 21-14. No other team would score for the next 12 minutes of game time.
Due to injuries last week to Drake McCutchen and a third quarter ejection of Jr. Walker, Section was a bit thin at the running back position. In the second half, Cameron Summerford took over the bulk of the rushing duties, logging 10 carries in the second half alone. Summerford ended the game with 11 carries for 90 yards and a catch for another two yards.
“Cameron Summerford is a warrior. He has a high ankle sprain; it’s been bothering him since Falkville (Oct. 1),” Hammon said. “He just battles, just like tonight, he broke two or three runs for us. I expect big things from him next year, he’s a special player all-around.”
After the Lions defense forced a stop on fourth-and-11 from the Hanceville 34, Summerford broke off a 29-yard run to start the drive. Though the offense would stall out near the goal line, the Lions again went to Blair, this time to kick a field goal to effectively ice the game. Lined up on the left hash, the right-legged Blair was easily able to knock in the field goal to give the Lions a two-possession lead, scoring in all three phases of the game. Blair finished the night with 62 receiving yards, 13 rushing yards, a pass completed for 11 yards, an interception, a fumble recovered for a touchdown and a made field goal.
Next week, Section (5-4, 2-4) will play Woodville (0-9, 0-6) on Thursday to end their season. Though the Lions won’t be playing for a playoff spot, they will be hoping to notch their 200th all-time win and their first winning season since 2013.
“Proud for our guys. They could’ve hung their hats when they didn’t make the playoffs but they didn’t, they came back, they battled back, fought through a lot of adversity and players missing but our kids responded and got the win. That’s win No. 199 for us and we’ll go for win No. 200 next week,” Hammon said.
