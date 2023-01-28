Ellison 700th career coaching win presentation

Pisgah varsity girls and varsity boys basketball head coach Carey Ellison (right) is presented a commemorative basketball recognizing his recent 700th career coaching win by his father Johnny during a ceremony between the Pisgah and Section varsity basketball games Thursday night at Pisgah High School.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team earned a measure of revenge against a Jackson County rival Thursday night.

The Eagles built an early lead and held off visiting Section’s late comeback attempt for an 87-76 Class 2A Area 15 victory on “Senior Night.”

