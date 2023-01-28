The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team earned a measure of revenge against a Jackson County rival Thursday night.
The Eagles built an early lead and held off visiting Section’s late comeback attempt for an 87-76 Class 2A Area 15 victory on “Senior Night.”
The teams split their regular-season area contests — Section won the first meeting 80-77 at SHS on Jan. 10 — and will face off again in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals next month at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.
Pisgah (8-9, 3-3) led 21-16 after one quarter and was in front by as many as 14 in the second quarter following Luke Gilbert’s 3-pointer, but Jackson LeRoy’s buzzer-beating trey pulled Section (6-17, 3-3) to within 46-38 at halftime.
Pisgah took its largest lead of 15 late in the third quarter on two Mason Holcomb free throws, but again the Lions cut the Pisgah lead back to single digits, 63-55, by quarter’s end. Section got within six on two occasions in the fourth quarter but got no closer. With Pisgah leading 76-70, Jakob Kirby drove for a basket and then sank a corner 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Eagles an 81-70 advantage with 1:12 remaining before they closed out the win with some effective free-throw shooting.
Kirby scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter for Pisgah, which had four players score in double figures. Gilbert finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Holcomb totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Legion McCrary tallied 11 points and six assists. The Eagles also got six points for Caleb Jenkins, four points and four steals from Jett Jeffery and three points from Jack Smalley.
Section also had four players score in double figures. Dylan Pope and Aaron Waldrop led the Lions with 15 points each while Jackson Cooper and Antonie Jonathan scored 12 apiece. Kodee Vaught pitched in eight for Section while Zach Cooley had five, Josh Varner had four, LeRoy had three and Jr. Walker had two.
Pisgah 75, Section 35 — At Pisgah, the No. 8-ranked Eagles closed out Class 2A Area 15 play with a “Senior Night” victory over county rival Section Thursday night.
Pisgah (14-6, 4-2) raced in front 25-7 after one quarter before sinking seven 3-pointers during the second quarter on the way to building a 55-11 halftime advantage. The Eagles were in front 67-25 after three quarters.
Senior two-time all-state guard Kallie Tinker had a game-high 22 points to go with three steals for Pisgah while Campbell Barron totaled 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Paisley Patalas finished with nine points and four assists and Ashton Childress had seven points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who also got six points from Lauren Smith, five points and six rebounds from Madeline Flammia, five points and three assists from Piper Anderson and three points from Alex Wright.
Taegan Whitmire scored 19 points to lead Section (5-17, 0-6) while Makenna Arndt had five, Jasmine Jonathan had four, Alli Romans had three and Karlie Hancock and Joanna Newsome had two each.
