The trophy wasn’t the one the Skyline softball team wanted it to be, but Skyline head coach Slade Bellomy said the one it did receive still spoke loudly about the state of Skyline softball.
After a grueling run back through the elimination bracket, including an big elimination bracket final rally against Appalachian, the No. 3-ranked Vikings reached the Class 1A state finals for the first time in school history before falling to No. 1 Brantley 11-3 Wednesday night at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
“We told the girls in January we thought we had what it took to get down here. They fought hard all season, played a really difficult schedule, got down here and played well,” said Skyline head coach Slade Bellomy. “Brantley put us in the (elimination) bracket the day before, and we knew we had a tough road to get (to the state finals). A lot of teams would lay down after that, but our girls showed a lot of grit and determination. We knew we had a tough road, but the girls kept playing. I’m proud of the whole team.”
Skyline (32-15-1) trailed Appalachian 8-2 after four innings in the elimination bracket final before storming back, using a six-run top of the seventh to post a 13-8 win. But the toll of coming back through the elimination bracket began to show in the finals, as Brantley jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Skyline, which had to defeat the Bulldogs twice in order to win the state title.
The Vikings cut the Brantley lead to 4-3 on Aidan Bellomy’s RBI triple and Brinlee Potts’ RBI groundout in the second inning and Olivia Treece’s RBI single in the fourth. But Brantley hit three solo home runs in the fifth inning before tacking on four more runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Treece, Aidan Bellomy and Dacey Allen had two hits each for Skyline while Jayla Ross had one. Treece had six strikeouts in the circle and finished with 54 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings pitched in the state tournament.
Skyline’s Treece, Aidan Bellomy and Jayla Ross were named to the all-tournament team.
“We just kind of wore down,” Bellomy said. “That happens when you have to go through the elimination bracket. But our kids fought all the way. I’m ecstatic for our three seniors (Ximena Cisneros, Gracie Stucky and Aidan Bellomy) that we got here. I told the girls don’t sell yourselves short with what they’ve done. This is an epic moment in Skyline softball history and we’re going to build off that.”
Here is a recap of Skyline’s games in the 2021 Class 1A State Tournament prior to the state finals:
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals
Skyline 1, South Lamar 0 — Gracie Stucky tripled with two outs and scored the winning run on Audra Bellomy’s walk-off RBI infield single as the Vikings defeated No. 2 South Lamar.
Dacey Allen went 3-for-3 with a triple while Bellomy and Stucky both had two hits and Jayla Ross had one.
Olivia Treece pitched a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts for the Vikings.
Winners Bracket Semifinals
Brantley 4, Skyline 2 — The Vikings fell into the elimination bracket with the loss to Brantley.
After trailing early, Skyline tied the game in the third inning on Audra Bellomy’s fielder’s choice. But Brantley answered with a run in the bottom of the third before scoring two runs each in the fourth. Skyline loaded the bases in the sixth inning but mustered only one run when Blakely Stucky was hit by a pitch to drive in a run.
Jayla Ross had two hits for Skyline while Gracie Stucky had one. Olivia Treece pitched a four-hitter for Skyline while posting eight strikeouts over six innings.
Elimination Bracket Game
Skyline 9, Pleasant Home 4 — Trailing 2-0 after four innings, Skyline scored five runs in the top of the fifth and four in the top of the sixth to avoid elimination.
Jayla Ross’ two-run single tied the game in the top of the fifth and Olivia Treece’s two-run double gave the Vikings the lead before Brinlee Potts drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Treece finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Gracie Stucky, Audra Bellomy and Aidan Bellomy (RBI) had two hits each and Ross (two RBIs), Dacey Allen, Blakely Stucky and Sage Lewis had one hit each.
Treece recorded 14 strikeouts while pitching a complete game for the Vikings.
Elimination Bracket Game
Skyline 9, South Lamar 6 — The Vikings handed South Lamar its second defeat in the state tournament and advance to the elimination bracket finals.
Olivia Treece went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Dacey Allen was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Skyline while Jayla Ross (RBI) and Audra Bellomy had two hits each and Aidan Bellomy had one hit and two RBIs. Brinlee Potts and Blakely Stucky added one hit each.
Treece struck out nine in seven innings pitched for the Vikings.
Elimination Bracket Final
Skyline 13, Appalachian 8 — The Vikings trailed 8-2 after four innings before putting together a huge comeback, scoring two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and six in the seventh to advance to the state finals.
Brinlee Potts led off the seventh inning with a single and scored the tying run on Gracie Stucky’s two-out RBI single. Following a double by Audra Bellomy, Jayla Ross singled to plate Stucky and Bellomy and give the Vikings a 10-8 lead. After Olivia Treece walked, Aidan Bellomy then singled home Ross and Dacey Allen followed with a two-run double to give the Vikings a five-run lead.
Allen then retired Appalachian in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game. Allen got the win in the circle, pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings and recording three strikeouts.
