The Pisgah football team is one of Class 2A’s highest scoring teams this season, averaging 41 points per game.
Yet the Eagles are winless after two games, falling to a couple of state-ranked opponents in 2A No. 10 Sand Rock 48-42 and 3A No. 4 Plainview 54-40.
Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said the Eagles are frustrated by their defensive issues the past few weeks and are determined to fix them.
“They see it,” Pruitt said of the players. “There’s plays we don’t line up right and we didn’t tackle well last week, didn’t tackle (Plainview’s) backs in space and we didn’t defeat blocks,” he said. “I feel like we’ve won two of the three phases in both games — we’ve returned two kicks for touchdowns already — but we’ve got to do a better job on defense. If you score 40 points you’re supposed to win.”
The good news for Pisgah (0-2) is that the Eagles are still undefeated in Class 2A Region 7 play. They open the region part of their schedule when they travel to Falkville for a matchup with the No. 9-ranked Blue Devils on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’ve talked about that we can still win the region and host a playoff game,” Pruitt said. “We’ve played two quality opponents close and were a few plays away. Now we’ve got the region in front of us and (those goals) still out there.”
It’s just the second all-time meeting between the schools. Falkville won last year’s matchup 53-14 at PHS.
The 2021 Blue Devils returned just two starters from last season’s region runner-up team and have a new head coach, former assistant Seth Ward.
Falkville (2-1, 1-0) opened the season with a win 34-20 over Decatur Heritage and a loss to Morgan County rival Danville 27-7 before beginning region play with a 54-12 victory over Whitesburg Christian. Jordan Greenfield ran for 226 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries for Falkville during last week’s win. Quarterback Caden Burnett was 9-of-11 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown, with five of those completions going to Andrew Jones for 94 yards and a score.
“They’ve gone back to running the stuff they ran two years ago,” Pruitt said of the Falkville offense. “The quarterback is an athletic guy and they’ve got a good (running) back. They want to run the football and do a good job of it.
“Defensively, they’ve been opportunistic and have done a good job of getting turnovers and setting their offense up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.