A North Sand Mountain alum and current Sewanee University Men’s Basketball player has earned a postseason award from the Southern Athletic Association.
Russ Marr was named the SSA Newcomer of the Year after averaging 14.9 points per game as a freshman for Sewanee. Marr, who also totaled 82 rebounds, 47 assists and 19 blocked shots in 21 games, was also tabbed Honorable Mention All-SSA.
Marr was a four-year starter at NSM and a two-time all-state performer who finished his high school career as NSM’s all-time leading scorer (2,259 points). He also holds NSM’s single-game scoring record (62 points).
Scottsboro alum coaches Guntersville to state title — Scottsboro alum and former SHS boys basketball head coach Kenny Hill coached the Guntersville girls program to its first state championship last weekend.
Hill’s No. 5-ranked Guntersville team edged top-ranked Lee 40-37 in the state finals to win the Class 5A Girls State Championship.
Hill’s daughter, Brylee, is a starter for Guntersville.
Hill, who earned his 200th career win during the season, coached Scottsboro’s varsity boys for seven seasons — the Wildcats won 116 games, two area championships and made the first three regional tournament appearance in program history — before going to Guntersville prior to the 2020-21 season.
Heard plays today in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game today — Pisgah basketball standout Molly Heard will help the state earn some bragging rights in an annual all-star game.
Heard will take the court to play in the Alabama-Mississippi Girls Basketball All-Star Game today at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton, Mississippi. The game tips off at 1 p.m.
Heard, a Lipscomb signee, is a week removed from helping Pisgah win a fifth straight state championship. Heard averaged 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocked shots per game this past season as the Eagles finished 33-3. Heard also became Pisgah’s all-time leading scorer (2,696 points) in her final Pisgah game.
Local pitchers help Wallace State softball to undefeated start, No. 2 national ranking — Three former Jackson County softball standouts are playing key roles in the Wallace State-Hanceville Community College softball team’s strong start to the 2022 season.
North Jackson alum Josie Thompson and Pisgah alum Leigha Kirby have helped the Lions, the defending Alabama Community College Athletic Association champion, open the season with a perfect 22-0 record (4-0 in conference play) and climb to the No. 2 national ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Softball Poll.
Kirby and Thompson are part of a loaded Wallace State pitching staff. As of Wednesday, they were tied for first in earned run average — both have a 0.35 ERA — and are ranked in the Top-10 in the ACCC in wins and strikeouts. Thompson is 7-0 with a three complete games while recording 51 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched while Kirby is 6-0 with two complete games, including a no-hitter, with 59 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.
Scottsboro alum Bell named Honorable Mention All-SAA — Scottsboro alum and current Oglethorpe University in Atlanta redshirt freshman guard Carley Bell received Honorable Mention All-Southern Athletic Association honors for her play during the 2021-22 season.
Bell started all 16 game in which she played before suffering a season-ending injury. The 2020 Scottsboro High School graduate averaged 9.2 points while totaling 42 rebounds, 20 assists and 17 steals. She shot 82% from the free-throw line (28-of-34).
Bell was a four-year varsity player at Scottsboro, helping the Wildcats win two area titles and one Northeast Regional championship during Scottsboro’s 29-4, state-semifinal 2017-18 season.
