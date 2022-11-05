The North Sand Mountain football team’s 2022 season came to a close Friday night with a tough loss.
Host Lexington built an insurmountable halftime lead and eliminated the Bison from the AHSAA Class 2A State Playoffs with a 49-14 setback Friday night at McMeans Stadium in Lexington.
Lexington advanced to play Tuscaloosa Academy at home in the second round.
Meanwhile, NSM finished 4-7. The Bison were making their eighth straight playoff appearance, longest current streak in Jackson County
But for the second straight week the second quarter doomed the Bison. Trailing just 7-0 after one quarter, NSM saw Lexington (9-2) score six touchdowns to build a 49-0 lead. Douglas had a similar second quarter against NSM in the regular-season finale, scoring 32 second-quarter points to break the game open.
NSM got a pair of touchdowns from Kaden Moore in the third quarter, as the junior caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Landon Keller before scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Keller finished 12-of-23 passing for 147 yards while senior Nyle Poore had three catches for 61 yards and Moore caught two passes for 50 yards. Senior Kayden Gilley led the Bison in rushing with 28 yards on 10 carries.
Lexington improved to 3-1 all-time against NSM with Friday’s win. It was the Golden Bears’ second playoff win over NSM. Lexington beat the Bison twice during the 2016 season in which the teams played back-to-back weeks in the regular-season finale and the opening round of the playoffs.
