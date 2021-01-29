North Sand Mountain was the class of Class 2A Region 7 football this past season.
The Class 2A All-Region 7 football team reflects that.
NSM, which won the region title with a perfect 7-0 mark in league play, had a region-high nine all-region selections along with three honorable mention selections.
Lake Bell led the NSM contingent after receiving the region’s top honor. The senior quarterback/defensive back was named the Region MVP after helping the Bison post a school-record 11 wins and reach the Class 2A state quarterfinals for the second straight season.
Offensively, Bell completed 79 of 140 passes for 1,249 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 683 yards and 101 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, the first-team all-state defensive back recorded a team-high 87 tackles (58 solo tackles) and four interceptions.
Also representing NSM on the all-region team were senior offensive/defensive lineman Logan Davis, junior running back/linebacker Fernando Luna, junior offensive/defensive lineman Brodie Allison, junior receiver/defensive back Derek Bearden, junior offensive/defensive lineman Tanner Boatfield, junior defensive back Jorge Luna, junior receiver/linebacker Mason Smith and offensive lineman/linebacker Levi Pettijohn. Receiver/defensive back Blaine McBryar, receiver Jacob Kirby and offensive/defensive lineman Ashton Higdon were named honorable mention.
Meanwhile, a player that played a key role in Section’s third-place region finish that ended the program’s 13-year playoff drought received one of the region’s top honors.
Senior defensive lineman Kade Harper was named the Class 2A Region 7 Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Falkville’s Austin Holmes. Harper recorded 61 tackles, including 10 for a loss and one quarterback sack, this season.
Section had seven first-team all-region selections in all, represented by senior offensive/defensive lineman Caleb Bryant, quarterback/defensive back Jace Holcomb, running back/defensive back Drake McCutchen, defensive lineman Conner Sronvi, defensive back Ethan Franks and running back/linebacker Jr. Walker. Section junior linebacker Cameron Summerford, junior defensive back Dominik Blair and offensive lineman Jed Sparks were named honorable mention.
Representing Pisgah, which finished fifth in region play, on the all-region team were sophomore linebacker Caiden Hawkins, sophomore offensive lineman AJ Gant, senior linebacker/tight end Dallen Griffis and junior athlete Parker Law. Senior linebacker Tanner Higdon was named honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.