After missing their first trip to the Northeast Regional with a tough sub-regional loss at Sand Rock last season, Section players made it a priority to reach the regional during their senior season.
But as Cleveland can attest, the Lions weren’t just happy to be at the Northeast Regional.
No. 3-ranked Section enjoyed a near-perfect first half, blitzing the Panthers for a 52-16 halftime lead on the way to a dominant 84-42 victory in the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals Friday night at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“It sure didn’t” look like their first time here, Section head coach Derek Wynn said of his players. “I thought these guys just took it and ran with it. Went out and got stops and just started rolling. These guys are as close a group I’ve been around. They play like it. They play for each other. When they play together, you saw what they can do.”
Section (25-9) advanced to play top-ranked and defending state champion Midfield in the regional final on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. Midfield defeated No. 8 NSM 65-42 in Friday’s other semifinal.
It’s the 10th all-time regional finals appearance for Section, which was making its 16th all-time regional appearance.
But none of the current Lions had played in a regional in a Section uniform, and finally getting to do so Friday was “a dream come true,” said senior Drake McCutchen. “We came up short last year, and we’ve worked hard to get here. I’ve been wanting to play down here since I was little.”
Logan Patterson gave himself “20 minutes to act like a kid” when the Lions arrived here. After that it was all business. “When we ran out on the court, I was excited,” said the Maryville College signee.
Section took an early 16-2 lead against Cleveland (20-8) following Jacob Cooper’s second 3-pointer, and the Lions got a trey from Gabe Hilley and three straight layups from Dominik Blair to lead 25-4 after one quarter. The Lions didn’t let up in the second quarter, getting a 3-point play from Patterson to start the quarter and ending it with McCutchen’s layup with 13 seconds left in the half that sent Section into halftime with their largest halftime lead of the season.
The Lions made 21-of-33 shots (63%) in the first half while playing stifling defense and limiting Cleveland to six made field goals. Things didn’t get any better for the Panthers in the second half as they shot just 33% for the game. Cleveland standout Logan Washburn scored just 13 points on 4-of-19 shooting while going 4-of-5 at the free-throw line.
“We had to stop (Washburn), that was their guy,” Wynn said. “(Washburn was) 4-of-19. I know I’m going to put Kaden Bradford on the other team’s best guy. He is going to do his job. He takes pride in it.”
Section shot 35-of-57 (61%) from the field, including 9-of-20 (45%) from the 3-point arc. All 12 Section players scored.
Cooper finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. His top-of-the-key 3-pointer opened the scoring for Section and wiped away the nerves, he said. “Coming in, I got pretty nervous. When I hit that three, I just calmed down and said ‘hey we’re just playing basketball.’”
Blair finished with 13 points for the Lions while Patterson had 13 points, four assists and four rebounds and McCutchen had 12 points, four assists and five rebounds. Section also got seven points from Alex Guinn, five points, two assists and two steals from Hilley, five points each from Ethan Lemieux and Aaron Waldrop, three points and three rebounds from Jared Reed, two points and two rebounds from Braden Arndt and two points from Antonie Jonathan.
