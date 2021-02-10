Scottsboro High School alum Tom Esslinger led his new school to a pair of state champions during last weekend’s AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Championships.
Esslinger coached the Hewitt-Trussville girls and boys teams to a sweep of the Class 7A state titles last Saturday.
It was the first time Hewitt-Trussville’s girls and boys won indoor state titles in the same season.
Esslinger, a 1998 Scottsboro graduate and son of Scottsboro hall of fame coach John Esslinger, is in his first year as the head coach at Hewitt-Trussville after winning 31 state titles as a track and field and cross country school at Homewood from 2005-20.
Pisgah alum named GSC Softball Player of the Week — Former Pisgah three-time all-state softball player Kaylee Vaught has recognized by the Gulf South Conference for her performance during UAH’s season-opening weekend of play.
Vaught was named the GSC Softball Player of the Week after
Batting .636 with two home runs and 12 RBIs during UAH’s season-opening Charger Chillout event last weekend. Vaught homered twice, including a grand slam, and recorded 10 RBIs during the Chargers’ first two games of the season.
It’s Vaught’s second GSC weekly award of her collegiate career. She earned a GSC Freshman of the Week honor during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
