The North Sand Mountain boys and the Pisgah girls won the 2021 Jackson County Golf Tournament championships.
The boys all-tournament team consisted of NSM's Blake Maples, Russ Marr, Jarrett Hill and Luke Maples (medalist-individual champion).
The girls all-tournament team consisted of North Jackson's Delana Pierce (medalist-individual champion) and Brylee Evans, Pisgah's Chloe Wilson, Section's Aubrey Thomas and NSM's Emily Middlebrooks.
