The Scottsboro volleyball team swept up against a rival on Thursday.
The Wildcats bested North Jackson 25-15, 25-4 in a best-of-three match at Carter Gymnasium in Scottsboro on Thursday.
The match was part of a tri-match with Crossville. Scottsboro also swept Crossville 2-0.
Against North Jackson, Scottsboro jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, and after the Chiefs pulled to within 7-5, Scottsboro used an 8-2 run midway through the set to take control. Four straight service points from Sidney Grant, the last of which featured a kill from hitter Darbi Dudley, put the Wildcats in front by double figures before closing out the set. In the second set, Scottsboro built a quick 7-1 lead and led 9-2 when Meredith Pendergrass scored nine straight service points for a 17-2 Wildcats’ lead. Scottsboro then scored five of the last six points to close out the match.
Woodville 3, Asbury 0 — At Woodville, the Panthers won their home opener by sweeping a best-of-five match with visiting Asbury Tuesday.
Woodville won the match 25-21, 25-8, 25-20.
Pisgah 3, NSM 0 — At Pisgah, the Eagles swept a best-of-five Class 2A Area 15 match with rival North Sand Mountain on Tuesday.
Pisgah won the match 25-10, 25-12, 25-13.
Molly Heard totaled 18 kills, two aces and one block for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb had three kills and three aces, Madeline Flammia had one kill and five aces, Claudia Barron had one kill and two aces and Kaylee McAllister had two aces.
Pisgah (4-8) improved to 2-1 in area play while NSM fell to 0-2. The teams play another area match, this time at NSM, on Sept. 21.
