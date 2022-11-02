Luke Gilbert moved back to wide receiver last Friday night after playing the previous two games at quarterback, but the sophomore showed he hadn’t forgotten how to play the position during that span.
Gilbert caught six passes for 157 yards, including a 49-yarder on the game’s first play, and had touchdown catches of 17, 25 and 62 yards during Pisgah’s 31-30 victory at North Jackson in the first meeting between the Jackson County programs. Gilbert also recorded eight tackles, an interception and forced a fumble on defense as Pisgah secured its first eight-win regular-season since 2009.
For his efforts, Gilbert has been named the Jackson County Sentinel’s Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 10, the final week of the regular-season, were:
Ace Weaver, Woodville — The junior ran for a career-high 293 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries while also scoring four two-point conversions and a catching a 10-yard pass on offense and recording seven tackles on defense during the Panthers’ 36-32 loss to Asbury.
Nick Jernigan, North Jackson — The junior ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and completed 3 of 7 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown on offense while recording eight tackles and an interception on defense during the Chiefs’ 31-30 loss to Pisgah.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The junior quarterback completed 13 of 21 passes for 271 yards and five touchdowns during the Eagles’ win over North Jackson.
Thomas Rackler, Scottsboro — The junior ran for 31 yards and a two-point conversion on offense and recovered a fumble on special teams during Scottsboro’s loss to Decatur.
Blake Blevins, NSM — The senior recorded 17 tackles, including two for a loss, and a quarterback hurry on defense while catching three passes for 26 yards on offense during the Bison’s 45-13 loss to Douglas.
Jayce Hucks, Woodville — The sophomore ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries on offense and recorded five tackles on defense during the Panthers loss to Asbury.
Jakob Kirby, Pisgah — The junior caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns on offense and recorded four tackles on defense during the Eagles’ win over North Jackson.
Jayden Gilbert, Scottsboro — The freshman ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries during the Wildcats’ 17-14 loss to Decatur.
Wil Sims, North Jackson — The senior ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on offense while recording three tackles and a quarterback pressure on defense during the Chiefs’ loss to Pisgah.
Kaden Moore, NSM — The junior ran for 45 yards and caught six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown on offense while recording six tackles on defense
Gabrel Jackson, Scottsboro — The junior recorded four tackles and an interception during the Wildcats’ loss to Decatur.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The senior recorded 19 tackles and forced a fumble during the Eagles’ win over North Jackson.
Colton Carpenter, North Jackson — The senior recorded 10 tackles, including three for a loss and one quarterback sack, during the Chiefs’ loss to Pisgah.
Rycard Rosas, Woodville — The sophomore ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on five carries on offense while recording 2.5 tackles and six pass break-ups on defense during the Panthers’ loss to Asbury.
Austin Burger, Scottsboro — The junior recorded two tackles, both of which were for a loss, three quarterback hurries and a pass break-up during the Wildcats’ loss to Decatur.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The sophomore ran for 72 yards and touchdown on 15 carries on offense and seven tackles on defense during the Chiefs’ loss to Pisgah.
Blake Hill, NSM — The senior had a 15-yard touchdown run on offense and recorded 11 tackles and a pass break-up on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.