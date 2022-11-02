Luke Gilbert moved back to wide receiver last Friday night after playing the previous two games at quarterback, but the sophomore showed he hadn’t forgotten how to play the position during that span.

Gilbert caught six passes for 157 yards, including a 49-yarder on the game’s first play, and had touchdown catches of 17, 25 and 62 yards during Pisgah’s 31-30 victory at North Jackson in the first meeting between the Jackson County programs. Gilbert also recorded eight tackles, an interception and forced a fumble on defense as Pisgah secured its first eight-win regular-season since 2009.

