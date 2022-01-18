The Skyline varsity girls and boys basketball teams will begin postseason play on their home court.
The Skyline teams swept Valley Head on Saturday to officially clinch the Class 1A Area 13 regular-season girls and boys titles.
Skyline will host both the boys and girls Class 1A Area 13 Tournaments next month.
The No. 1-ranked Skyline girls, the defending 1A girls state champion, defeated Valley Head 70-30. It was Skyline’s 25th straight win against Class 1A opponents.
Skyline (15-5, 7-0) led just 16-11 after one quarter, but the Vikings stretched their lead to 35-17 at halftime and 57-23 after three quarters.
Blakey Stucky led four Vikings in double figures with 17 points while Gracie Rowell scored 14, Kaina King had 13, Kenzie Manning had 12, Brinlee Potts had six, Lexie Stucky had five and Jaslynn Wilkerson had four.
Jenna McKenzie scored 12 points, Sophia Blair had nine and Emma Harrison had eight for Valley Head (8-6, 4-3).
Meanwhile, the Skyline boys used a big second quarter to propel itself to a 77-50 “Senior Night” win over Valley Head.
Skyline (14-5, 7-0) trailed 19-17 after one quarter before moving in front 43-28 at halftime. The Vikings stretched their lead over Valley Head (6-10, 4-3) to 65-38 after three quarters
Weston Avans scored 23 points and Chase Bickers added 21 for Skyline, which also got 11 from Gabe Waldrop, eight from Logan Evans, four from Bryant Kennamer and three each from Ethan Lee, Jayten Price and Scott York.
