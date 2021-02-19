The Skyline varsity girls basketball team has shown the ability pile up points in a hurry this season.
Jefferson Christian got a close look at that ability Thursday night.
No. 1-ranked Skyline scored a season-high 93 points during a dominant win over the Eagles in a Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinal contest in Irondale.
“We shot the ball as well as we have all year,” said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver. “Offensively, defensively we played re-ally well. Probably the best game we have played all year. Defensively, we’re never going to have a letdown. These girls play hard every game. If we make shots, we have a really good chance.”
The Vikings advanced to the Class 1A Northeast Regional championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Skyline (27-7) plays No. 5 Coosa Christian, Decatur Heritage or Valley Head in the regional finals.
It’s Skyline’s fourth regional final appearance in the past five seasons.
Skyline’s 93 points included just two made free throws out of four attempts. The Vikings made 17 2-point field goals and 15 3-pointers — Skyline was 15 of 33 from the 3-point arc. The Vi-kings made 12 first-half 3-pointers and had a season-high 64 first-half points.
“We made eight 3s in the first quarter and stunned them,” McCarver said. “We also got some steals. They had a point guard that was tall and could kind of see over us, but we recovered and got some steals (in the front-court) too. And we did a good job of boxing out their tall girls on the boards.”
The Vikings, who had 24 steals, raced in front 36-9 at the end of the first quarter before leading 64-24 at halftime and 84-35 after three quarters.
Gracie Stucky totaled 26 points, six rebounds and four steals for Skyline while Gracie Rowell had 24 points and Aiden Bellomy had 14. The Vikings also got nine points, four rebounds and three steals from Blakely Stucky, eight points from Lexie Stucky, four points and six steals from Kenzie Manning, four points from Brinlee Potts and four points and three steals from Morgan Sanders.
Morgan Warmley and Jada Washington scored 16 and 14 points respectively for Jefferson Christian.
