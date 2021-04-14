The Pisgah softball team will start the postseason on its home field.
The No. 1-ranked Eagles defeated visiting Ider 11-1 in six innings on Thursday to clinch the Class 2A Area 15 regular-season championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament.
Pisgah (17-5, 5-0) scored a run in the first and second innings before breaking the game open with a seven-run third inning. The Eagles added two more runs in the sixth to end it.
Briley Worley finished 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Bella Bobo was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI for Pisgah while Madelina Flammia was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Holcomb was 2-for-3 with an RBI. The Eagles also got one hit each and one RBI each from Molly Heard and Hannah Duncan, one hit from Kennedy Barron and one RBI each from Lila Kate Wheeler and Callie Goins.
Barron got the win in the circle, allowing one run (zero earned) on four hits and no walks while recording seven strikeouts.
North Jackson 14, New Hope 3 — At New Hope, Class 4A No. 7-ranked North Jackson cruised to a Class 4A Area 14 win on Thursday. The Chiefs scored seven runs in the second inning to break the game open before adding three more in the third and fourth innings to eventually win via the mercy rule.
Bailey Abernathy finished 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs for the Chiefs while Makenna Jones and Arielle Haynes had two hits and one RBI each. Peyton Hill had two RBIs, Ja’Khia Hutchins and Charley Smith had one hit and one RBI each, Hadley Burnette singled and walked twice and Avery Wynne singled.
Burnette got the win in the circle, allowing one run (none earned) on two hits while striking out three over three innings.
Friday
Scottsboro 3, Plainview 0 — At Rainsville, Alyssa Smart pitched a three-hit shutout as the Wildcats defeated 3A No. 3 Plainview during the Gadsden Officials Tournament at the Rainsville Field of Dreams Complex.
The game lasted only six innings because of the tournament’s time limit for games.
Smart finished with four strikeouts while issuing only one walk.
The game was scoreless until Scottsboro’s Ella Lee led off the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run. Anna Stuart Dawson, aboard on a Plainview error, scored on another Plainview error later in the inning. The Wildcats added an insurance run in the top of the sixth on Dawson’s RBI double.
Lee and Lexie Bennett both went 2-for-3 for Scottsboro while Dawson and Smart had one hit each.
Scottsboro 6, Pell City 6 — At Rainsville, Scottsboro’s seven-game winning streak was snapped by a tie with Class 6A No. 6-ranked Pell City during the Gadsden Officials Tournament at the Rainsville Field of Dreams Complex.
Scottsboro (14-10-1) trailed 2-0 after one inning before taking a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Pell City added two runs in each in the third and fourth innings to force the tie. The game lasted only four innings before of the tournament’s time limit for games.
Lexie Bennett finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Alyssa Smart had one hit and two RBIs and Haylen Miles was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Scottsboro while Audrey Holland and Anna Stuart Dawson had one hit each.
North Jackson 2, Pell City 2 — At Rainsville, the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Chiefs tied 6A No. 6 Pell City during the Gadsden Officials Tournament at the Rainsville Field of Dreams Complex.
The game last just five innings because of the tournament’s time limit for games.
North Jackson trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth but avoided the loss on Chloe Chisenall’s solo home run.
Makenna Jones went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Chiefs while Peyton Hill pitched in a single.
Destry Lambert pitched three innings and struck out three for North Jackson while Hadley Burnette pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Springville 8, North Jackson 2 — At Rainsville, Class 6A No. 7 Springville rallied from a two-run deficit to defeat the 4A No. 7 Chiefs in five innings during the Gadsden Officials Tournament at the Rainsville Field of Dreams Complex.
Ja’Khia Hutchins hit a solo home run and walked for the Chiefs while Bailey Abernathy, Makenna Jones, Arielle Haynes and Hadley Burnette had one hit each while Peyton Hill and Destry Lambert each had an RBI for North Jackson (20-12-1).
Monday
North Jackson 3, Madison County 2 — At Gurley, Class 4A No. 7-ranked North Jackson earned a share of the lead in Class 4A Area 14 with Monday’s win over the No. 5-ranked Tigers.
North Jackson (21-12-1, 4-1), which lost at home to Madison County back in March, would host the area tournament with a win over New Hope on April 21 and a Madison County loss to New Hope late Tuesday. If North Jackson and Madison County finish tied for the regular-season area championship, they will flip a coin to determine which one hosts next month’s area tournament.
The Chiefs trailed Madison County (24-8, 4-1) 2-1 after four innings before taking a 3-2 lead on Destry Lambert’s two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Ja’Khia Hutchins finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored while Bailey Abernathy had one hit and one RBI and Makenna Jones and Arielle Haynes had one hit each.
Hadley Burnette pitched a complete game in the circle for the Chiefs. The senior allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.
