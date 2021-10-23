The Scottsboro football team closed Class 6A Region 7 play on a winning streak.
The Wildcats posted their second straight region win Friday night, taking down visiting Pell City 24-19 on “Senior Night” at Trammell Stadium.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “Really proud of the way they played.”
Scottsboro (3-6, 2-4) broke on top early in the game 7-0 thanks to Keelan Alvarez’s 5-yard touchdown run and the first of Alvaro Cazorla’s three PATs, capping an eight-play, 80-yard opening drive that included a 38-yard run from freshman quarterback Jake Jones.
Pell City (1-8, 0-6) moved in front 13-7 in the second quarter, but Scottsboro pulled to within 13-10 just before halftime on Cazorla’s 47-yard field goal.
After forcing the Panthers to punt on their first possession of the second half, Scottsboro marched 83 yards on nine plays to take the lead. An 18-yard pass from Jones to Trey Cooper, a 14-yard run from Alvarez and an 18-yard run from Jones highlighted a drive that ended with Alvarez's 6-yard touchdown run that put the Wildcats in front 17-13.
Scottsboro’s defense then bowed up late in the third quarter, forcing Pell City to turn the ball over on downs at the Scottsboro 23-yard line.
After a Scottsboro punt, Sam Dukes recovered a Pell City fumble on the next to last play of the third quarter, leading to Jake Jones’ 6-yard touchdown run with 8:50 remaining to push the Wildcats’ lead to 24-13.
Pell City answered less than a minute later, as Baylor Smith’s 52-yard pass to Caleb Groce led to Kentrell Borden’s 3-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was no good.
Scottsboro drained 4:13 off the clock on its next possession, but Pell City got it back with 3:43 remaining, but the Panthers fumbled and Thomas Stewart recovered for Scottsboro.
Pell City never got the ball back, as Scottsboro ran the final 2:52 off the clock to claim the win.
Jones ran for 105 yards on 28 carries for Scottsboro and also completed 5 of 7 passes for 62 yards. Alvarez ran for 102 yards on 14 carries while Landon Grider picked up 41 yards on five carries. Trey Cooper caught three passes for 36 yards.
Baylor Smith completed 24-of-36 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns for Pell City.
