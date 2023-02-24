The clock struck midnight on Pisgah’s Cinderella postseason run just one game shy of the state tournament.
The young Eagles’ season came to a close with an 83-67 loss to a veteran Sand Rock squad in the Class 2A Boys Basketball Northeast Regional Tournament championship game at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum Tuesday night.
“I’m very proud of our guys,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison. “We went from nowhere to having a chance to be in the Final Four.”
Pisgah (14-11), making its first regional finals appearance in 10 years, grabbed a quick 6-0 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Jakob Kirby. But Sand Rock slowly changed the game to its favor, pulling within 15-12 on Jacob St. Clair’s half-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter. Sand Rock outscored Pisgah 21-12 in the second quarter to take a 33-27 halftime lead and stretched its advantage to 54-43 entering the fourth quarter. Sand Rock then made 11 of 14 free throws in the final period to prevent any Pisgah comeback attempt.
“We struggled offensively because of their length and their strength and the physicality,” Ellison said. “Making several 3s early might’ve been to our detriment because we kind of fell in love with the 3-point line and didn’t get to the rim near as much as we needed to against that zone. It was a good zone. Hard to get in the heart of.”
Pisgah shot just 38% from the field (23-of-61) and was 12-of-39 (31%) from the 3-point arc while making 9 of 10 foul shots.
Kirby tallied 19 points and two steals for Pisgah while Luke Gilbert had 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Both were selected to the all-regional tournament team. The Eagles also got 10 points, four rebounds and three assists from Legion McCrary, eight points and five rebounds from Mason Holcomb, seven points, three rebounds and two assists from Caleb Jenkins, four points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots from Brodie Overdear, three points from Levi Arnold and two points from Jackson Smalley.
St. Clair led the way for Sand Rock, as the senior scored a game-high 33 points — he was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line and was 13-of-16 from the free throw line — while also totaling eight assists, six rebounds and three steals on the way to earning Regional MVP honors. The Wildcats also got 22 points and 13 rebounds from Ben Dale, who earned “X-factor” status from Ellison, who said the Eagles’ main defensive attention was on Sand Rock’s top-two leading scorers for the season St. Clair and Kaden Justice.
“Ben Dale started playing basketball a little bit late — I still don’t think he understands how good he can be,” said Sand Rock coach John Blackwell said. “I think tonight the fans got to see just a little glimpse of how good Ben Dale is as a basketball player.”
Sand Rock (22-10) advanced to play Central Regional champion No. 9-ranked Aliceville in the Class 2A State Tournament semifinals in Birmingham on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Pisgah was left to ponder what its run to the regional finals, which seemed so unlikely to those outside the Pisgah locker room a few weeks ago, means for the program that returns all five starters and loses only one player from its 2022-23 roster.
“It’s an honor to be coached by Coach E and (assistant coach) Blaine Smith,” Kirby said. “They’ve helped us a lot. The way the collaborate together is perfect. It’s always a great accomplishment to make it to Jacksonville. It’s always a great atmosphere here and fun to play in, but can’t be satisfied until you’re the champion.”
Added Gilbert, “It gives us the drive to want to come back.”
Ellison said Pisgah’s strong finish this season is just a start of what this group can accomplish.
“I’m extremely happy,” Ellison said. “Most of the time, I was a glorified cheerleader. Coach Smith did the majority of prep and planning, even got to the last few games where it made more sense he made the calls and be up than it did for me. Give those guys props. I saw whatever one else sees now, that we’re going to be a force in the future. If they believe it, put the work behind it, the future is really bright.”
