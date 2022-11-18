Former Scottsboro High School head wrestling coach Wayne McNutt has received a statewide honor.
McNutt has been elected to the Alabama Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Former Scottsboro High School head wrestling coach Wayne McNutt has received a statewide honor.
McNutt has been elected to the Alabama Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
McNutt, who coached Scottsboro’s wrestling program to one state championship (1998) and five state runner-up finishes during a 19-year tenure, will be inducted into the hall of fame in June 2023.
The Haleyville native is also in the Winston County Sports Hall of Fame. McNutt, who was also a longtime Scottsboro football assistant coach and the Wildcats’ head coach from 1982-84, worked for the Scottsboro City School System for 34 years.
NSM alum Marr wins SSA weekly award — Former North Sand Mountain basketball standout and current Sewanee guard Russ Marr has been named the Southern Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Marr, the 2021-22 SSA Newcomer of the Year as a freshman last season, averaged 24 points per game and shot 55% from the field (23-of-42), 45% from the 3-point arc (14-of-31) and 79% from the free-throw line (11-of-14) in Sewanee’s first three games of the season.
Marr scored a college career-high 37 points as Sewanee set a new single-game school scoring record in a 131-101 win over Warren Wilson College.
Through four games, Marr is averaging 22.3 points, 2.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
Snead State offers Scottsboro senior guard — Scottsboro senior point guard Tyson Sexton picked up an offer from Snead State Community on Nov. 11.
Sexton was a Class 6A third-team all-state selection last season while helping the Wildcats post a 28-7 record and reach the Northwest Regional final.
Sexton, who topped the 1,000-point mark for his career during the season, averaged 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He scored 23 points in Scottsboro’s season-opening 86-77 win over defending Class 3A state champion Plainview on Nov. 10.
Scottsboro pitcher commits to Shorter — Scottsboro senior left-handed pitcher Carson Peppers has committed to play college baseball at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia. Peppers announced his commitment on social media on Nov. 11.
Pisgah lineman picks up offer — Pisgah senior offensive lineman AJ Gant has received a scholarship offer from Faulkner University in Montgomery.
Gant, a three-year starter, plays left tackle for the Eagles. Entering Friday’s Class 2A State Quarterfinal matchup with Aliceville, Gant has helped the Pisgah offense average 33.4 points and 408.3 total yards per game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.