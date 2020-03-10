The Scottsboro baseball program’s winning streak now includes a victory in a game at Jacksonville’s State University’s new-look Rudy Abbott Field.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and held off fellow Class 5A team Southside for a 7-2 win Monday night in Jacksonville.
It was Scottsboro’s sixth straight win.
After a scoreless first inning, Scottsboro (8-5) took a 3-0 lead on Gavin McCrary’s three-run homer. The Wildcats’ lead grew to 5-0 in the fifth when Collin Perkins reached on an error and scored when Sam Bryant was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Cam Matthews, aboard on a single, then scored on Kyle Murphy’s RBI fielder’s choice.
Southside (6-6) got a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on Jacob Little’s two-run double, but Scottsboro countered with two runs in the sixth. Ethan Wininger’s RBI double drove home McCrary, who reached after being hit by a pitch, and Wininger scored following a Southside error on a sacrifice bunt by Perkins.
Wininger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a sixth-inning double. The junior is batting .477 on the season.
Matthews finished 3-for-4 and McCrary went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Scottsboro, which got one hit each from Perkins, Bryant and Will Jones. Perkins also scored two runs.
Scottsboro pitchers Tanner Barclay and Matthews limited Southside to just five hits. Barclay got the win on the mound, his third win of the season, after recording five strikeouts while allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings pitched. Matthews pitched the final two innings and allowed only one hit while recording two strikeouts.
Section 10, Crossville 5 — At Crossville, Section built a 4-1 lead before salting the game away with a six-run fifth inning in a win over a Class 5A school on Monday.
Bo Bradford and Trevier Porter drove in two runs each for Section (2-8) while Jonathan Carroll had one hit, three walks and one RBI. The Lions also got one RBI each from Cole Woods, Drake McCutchen, Layne White and Braden Arndt.
Section pitchers Woods, Dillan Pope and Porter combined for nine strikeouts while allowing only one earned run.
Fernando Guzman and Quentin Chapman had two hits each for Crossville (1-10).
NSM 12, Richard Hardy (Tenn.) 1 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, North Sand Mountain pounded out 18 hits on the way to the mercy-rule shortened win over Richard Hardy on Monday.
NSM (2-3) built a 6-1 lead after five innings before scoring six more runs in the sixth.
Derek Bearden went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Bison while and Russ Marr, Landon Green, Drake Holland, Jayden Culpepper and Lake Bell had two hits and one RBI each. Dylan Marr had one hit and two RBIs and Cross McBryar had one hit and one RBI while Harley Tucker and Damon Gentles had one hit each.
NSM pitchers Culpepper (six strikeouts in two innings), Tucker, Green (three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings) and Dylan Marr (one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings) held Richard Hardy (0-1) to only two hits.
Gaylesville 6-11, Skyline 5-1 — At Gaylesville, the host Trojans rallied for a walk-off win in Game 1 before taking control early in Game 2 to sweep visiting Skyline in a Class 1A Area 14 series on Monday.
In the opener, Skyline (0-4, 0-2) carried a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to RBIs from Gavin York, Hank Utter and Bryant Kennamer. But in the bottom of the seventh, Gaylesville got an RBI walk from D.J. Lee before Gage White hit a walk-off three-run double to win the game.
In Game 2, Gaylesville (2-3, 2-0) scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control. Alex Russell singled for Skyline’s lone hit while Kennamer walked twice and scored a run on Daniel Olinger’s RBI groundout.
