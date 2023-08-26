The Pisgah football team warmed up for their season-opener next week with a jamboree victory.
The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Eagles scored the final three touchdowns of their two-quarter scrimmage with Glencoe to defeat the 3A Yellow Jackets 33-14 Friday night in Glencoe.
Mason Holcomb threw four touchdown passes for Pisgah, two each to Landon Watkins and Luke Gilbert. Legion McCrary also ran for a touchdown for the Eagles.
“(Glencoe) gave us some formations early we weren’t prepped for, but we did a good job of making some adjustments in game,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We still got to watch the film to really see how we did, but we got a game in that we could see on film and we can coach off it.”
Pisgah opens its season at home next week against Lexington.
