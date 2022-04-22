The Skyline baseball team used some late-inning production at the plate to notch a win over a Class 5A team.
Skyline scored five runs in its last two at-bats and defeated host Crossville 6-1 Monday afternoon.
The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning Jackson Case was hit by a pitch and later scored when Sam Utter reached on a Crossville error. Skyline added three runs in the sixth, as Case was hit by a pitch again and ultimately scored on a passed ball, Bryant Kennamer singled and scored on Gabe Waldrop’s fielder’s choice and Chase Bickers reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Crossville error. The Vikings tacked on two more in the top of the seventh when Weston Avans walked and ultimately scored on Logan Evans’ RBI single. Evans later scored on passed ball to give Skyline a 6-0 lead.
Evan finished 2-for-4 while Waldrop and Kennamer had one hit each and Avans and Daniel Olinger drew a pair of walks.
Avans got the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits and four walks and recording six strikeouts over six-plus inning. Gabe Waldrop entered the game in relief in the seventh and struck out the side.
Asbury 23-16, Woodville 5-0 — At Asbury, the Panthers dropped two games in a doubleheader with the Class 3A Rams Monday night.
In Game 1, Christian Chambers went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jase Dulaney had two hits for Woodville while Ace Weaver had a two-run single, Jager Campbell singled, Ben Minor walked twice and Dulaney, Brock Guerin and Robert Swafford walked once each.
In Game 2, Weaver drew a pair of walks while Austin Southard and Riley White drew one walk each for Woodville (0-15).
Tuesday
Fyffe 12, Section 2 — At Fyffe, visiting Section was held to only two hits during a five-inning shortened regular-season ending loss to the Red Devils.
Down 2-0 after one inning, Section (9-12) tied the game in the top of the second on Dylan Pope’s two-run single. But Fyffe countered with five runs in the bottom of the second and added three more in the fourth and two in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Pope and Blake Henry both singled for Section, which got two walks from Braden Arndt and one walk from Carter Cooper and Jed Sparks.
Yahir Balcazar hit a grand slam and Will Stephens had three hits and two RBIs for Fyffe (13-11).
Ider 11, Skyline 0 — At Skyline, the Vikings managed just two hits during a five-inning setback to Class 2A No. 8-ranked Ider.
Gabe Waldrop and Logan Evans both singled for Skyline while Waldrop, Sam Utter, Weston Avans and Trevor Saint each drew a walk.
Wednesday
Brindlee Mountain 19, Skyline 4 — At Skyline, Brindlee Mountain used two big innings to down the Vikings.
Skyline (4-11) finished with three hits and scored all three of its runs on Daniel Olinger’s three-run double in the third inning.
Olinger, Gabe Waldrop and Sam Utter had one hit each for the Vikings while Weston Avans, Logan Evans, Jackson Case and Trevor Saint each drew a walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.