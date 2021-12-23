The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team upset a rival to advance in the Sand Mountain Tournament.
Fifth-seeded Pisgah rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to edge fourth-seeded and Class 2A No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain 70-67 Monday night at NSMHS in Higdon.
It was Pisgah’s first win against NSM since the 2017-18 season.
The Eagles advanced to play top-seeded and Class 3A No. 2-ranked Plainview in the semifinals today at 4:30 p.m.
Pisgah (8-5), which lost 88-56 at NSM on Dec. 10, trailed 22-13 after one quarter and 47-36 at halftime before rallying to within 57-56 after three quarters. Pisgah led by as many as four in the closing seconds before holding off the Bison, who were last season’s Sand Mountain Tournament runner-up.
Jakob Kirby scored a game-high 23 points for Pisgah while Jake Hendricks netted 21, Rhyan Barrett had 12, Legion McCrary had six and Mason Holcomb had five.
Derek Bearden led NSM (8-2) with 20 points while Chandler Sullivan netted 10, Kaleb Helton and Nyle Poore had nine each, Drue Carlton had eight and Jonah Slay had six.
GIRLS
Pisgah 80, Section 22 — At Higdon, the top-seeded and Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles cruised into the Sand Mountain Tournament semifinals with Monday’s quarterfinal win.
Pisgah (11-2) advanced to play fifth-seeded Geraldine in the semifinals today at 3 p.m. Geraldine edged fourth-seeded Sylvania 50-46 on Monday.
Pisgah led 29-3, 49-8 and 70-15 at the quarter breaks.
Molly Heard scored 17 points and Kallie Tinker netted 16 for Pisgah, which also got nine from Karlee Holcomb, eight from Lila Kate Wheeler, seven each from Piper Anderson and Kaitlyn Stephens and six from Campbell Barron.
Taegan Whitmire and Savannah Key scored six points each for Section (6-9).
Saturday
Section 53, Crossville 20 — At Higdon, eighth-seeded Section to charge in the second quarter on the way to the win over ninth-seeded Crossville in the opening round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at North Sand Mountain High School.
Section led just 9-4 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 25-9 at halftime. The Lions were in front 45-13 after three quarters.
Savannah White led Section with 17 points while Cara Holder had nine, Madison Armstrong had six, Ali Sullins had five and Chloe Britt and Joanna Newsome had four each.
Briseyda Gonzales scored eight points for Crossville (3-10).
