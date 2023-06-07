Local high school anglers reeled in solid finishes this past weekend during state competition.
Anglers from Skyline, Scottsboro and Pisgah competed in the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School State Championship Tournament on Lake Logan Martin in Lincoln last Friday and Saturday.
Skyline’s Daniel Olinger and Luke Baugh were the highest-finishing local angler duo in the tournament, placing 23rd with a two-day total of 10 fish weighing 20.60 pounds. Baugh and Olinger had a big second day, catching five fish weighing 14.30 pounds to climb up the leaderboard from 119th place after Day 1. Their biggest fish tipped the scale at 3.77 pounds, which finished 11th in the “Big Bass” Standings.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro’s Jackson Reed was the season’s overall “Big Bass” winner for the 8.43-pounder he caught during the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School’s Lake Wheeler Tournament in Decatur March 11.
Reed and Scottsboro teammate Thomas Stewart also posted 40th-place finish in the state tournament, catching 10 fish weighing 18.17 pounds.
Pisgah angler duo Brantley Barrentine and Haven Moore placed 108th with nine fishing weighing 12.57 pounds while Skyline duo Jacob Baugh and Brody Berninger finished 109th with 10 fishing totaling 12.54 pounds. Scottsboro angler duo Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon finished 150th with five fishing weighing 7.43 pounds while Skyline duo Nathaniel Holland and Nathaniel Knopps placed 152nd with seven fish totaling 7.32 pounds.
Shelby County’s Aiden King and Brody Porter were the individual angler Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School state champions, catching 10 fishing weighing 27.68 pounds. Auburn was the six-man team state champion after their three angler duos turned in 30 fish weighing 59.93 pounds.
