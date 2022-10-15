The remedy to get over a rivalry loss was a rivalry win for the North Sand Mountain football team Friday night.
The Bison shook off last week’s setback to Pisgah by besting another county rival Section 40-14 in a Class 2A Region 7 matchup at Section Stadium.
It was NSM’s sixth straight win in the rivalry series — the Bison now lead the series 26-22-1 — and the victory locked up a playoff berth for the Bison for the eighth straight season, the longest active playoff appearance streak in Jackson County.
“It was a good response (to last week),” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby, who has taken the Bison to the playoffs in all seven of his seasons since becoming his alma mater’s head coach in 2016. “Boys came in during fall break, had a good week of practice. Good to build some good momentum. Big showdown next week.”
NSM (4-4, 4-2) will host Collinsville next week with the winner being the No. 3 seed from Class 2A Region 7. The loser will be the No. 4 seed and will visit the Region 8 champion to start the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the loss officially eliminated Section (1-8, 1-6) from playoff contention. The Lions finished Friday’s game with 224 total yards and never punted but were undone by four turnovers (three fumbles and an interception) and two more possessions that ended on downs in NSM territory.
"We moved the ball, but can’t hold on to the football,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. "Had our chances, just didn’t finish drives. Then defensively we stopped the run, just had some blown coverages in the secondary.
NSM sophomore quarterback Landon Keller had big night, completing 8 of 12 passes for 217 yards and five touchdowns. Kaden Moore caught two passes for 59 yards and two scores while Hank Farmer caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, Blake Hill caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown and Nyle Poore caught one pass for 53 yards and a score.
“Passing game was on,” Kirby said. “We felt like the guys on our edges could make some moves and get themselves open. The quarterback did a good job of throwing and getting it to them and the O-line blocked it up.”
Keller hit Poore on a slant pass for the game’s first score just 1:47 after kickoff, and Jackson Burgess kicked the first of his four PATs for a quick 7-0 lead. After Section turned it over on downs on its ensuing possession at the Bison’s 26-yard line — NSM defensive lineman Lucas Steele batted down the Lions’ screen pass — NSM used 10 plays to go 74 yards to take a 14-0 lead on Keller’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Blake Hill. Keller then threw second-quarter touchdown passes of 34 and 26 yards to give the Bison a 28-0 halftime lead.
Section cut the deficit to 28-8 less than three minutes into the third quarter on Cameron Summerford’s 6-yard touchdown run and Jaylan McCarver’s two-point conversion, but NSM countered just over two minutes later with Keller’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Farmer for a 34-6 lead.
Moore added a 39-yard tackle-breaking touchdown run with 20 seconds left in the third quarter for NSM’s last score.
Moore had a team-high 70 rushing yards on just five carries while Kayden Gilley ran for 47 yards on 10 carries and Farmer had 33 yards on six carries.
McCarver capped the scoring for Section with a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:41 remaining.
McCarver ran for 69 yards on 15 carries and also completed two passes for 17 yards for the Lions while Summerford ran for 78 yards on 12 carries while Jr. Walker had 33 yards on eight carries.
After addressing the entire team at mid-field after the game, Hammon gathered his seniors up for a short word. Section’s 2022 seniors were freshmen when Hammon took the job.
“This is a real special group,” Hammon said. “This was last time they get to play on the home field, last time to wear that (home jersey). It was a special thing for them. I hate it ended the way it did. Hopefully they can take something from this sport that’ll help them be better men.”
