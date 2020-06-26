Two Jackson County varsity basketball head-coaching vacancies have been filled.
Tony Brown was approved as the new varsity boys basketball head coach at North Jackson while Jason Ford was approved as the new varsity girls basketball head coach at Section during Thursday’s Jackson County Board of Education Meeting.
Brown will be pulling double duty at North Jackson, where he also serves as the varsity girls head coach. It is Brown’s second tenure as North Jackson varsity boys coach. He served as the Chiefs coach from 1998-2002 and led North Jackson to a Jackson County Tournament championship in 1999.
Ford comes to Section from the Birmingham area. He was the head coach at Pleasant Grove from 2008-14 followed by a two-season head-coaching tenure at Helena.
Look for more on these coaching hires in future issues of The Jackson County Sentinel.
In other coaching moves, former North Sand Mountain and Arab head football coach Adam Gilbert has been hired as a teacher and assistant football coach at Pisgah, his alma mater. Gilbert, who went 30-14 with three playoff appearances at NSM from 2010-13, was the offensive coordinator at Scottsboro the past two seasons.
Former Geraldine varsity boys basketball coach Joey Rowell was hired as a teacher at Skyline. Rowell coached Geraldine for the past three seasons and took the Bulldogs to the Class 3A Northeast Regional in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.