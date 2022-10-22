Sirten

Jessica Sirten (10) pushes the volleyball to the back line past the Marion County defense for a point during Woodville's North Super Regional win Wednesday in Huntsville.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

As the Woodville volleyball program prepared to make its first ever appearance in the Class 1A North Super Regional, head coach Woody Beard’s underlying message to his team was simple — don’t leave the regional with any regrets.

Beard certainly felt that was the case, as Woodville defeated Marion County 3-1 in the opening round before falling to top-ranked Addison in the quarterfinals at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall in Huntsville on Wednesday.

