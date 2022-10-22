As the Woodville volleyball program prepared to make its first ever appearance in the Class 1A North Super Regional, head coach Woody Beard’s underlying message to his team was simple — don’t leave the regional with any regrets.
Beard certainly felt that was the case, as Woodville defeated Marion County 3-1 in the opening round before falling to top-ranked Addison in the quarterfinals at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall in Huntsville on Wednesday.
The best season in Woodville volleyball history ended with a 19-9 record and one win shy of advancing to the state tournament.
“I’m really tickled for the girls,” Beard said. “They worked hard at it, they like playing and they’ve sacrificed a lot for it. It’s really good to see them to not have any regrets. They were playing in the first round against a team they knew that they could win against and for them to go out and perform to make that happen, I’m really proud of them.”
Woodville, which started its volleyball program in 2015, joined Pisgah (2020) as the only Jackson County teams that have won a North Super Regional match.
“It meant everything to us to make it as far as we did, but with saying that, we felt like we deserved to,” said Woodville’s lone senior Jessica Sirten. “We wanted it, and we worked as hard as we could for it. We weren’t given anything and we worked for it all and that’s why we thought we were meant to make it this far. Always being looked as the underdogs and the small 1A that wouldn’t go far and proving everyone wrong was worth every hard-long practice we had or the all day long Saturday tournaments.
“We had the chemistry and the effort and we knew it would give us much success from it. We knew we wanted to make it to regionals, and we did. Our coach was also a big impact on that. He never lost hope and always pushed us to be better. He always took care of us on and off the court. He always believed in us and always reminded us how great we could truly be, by doing that it gave us all enough confidence and strength to reach it this far. I couldn’t be more proud of my girls and this team. At the end our last game, (coach said) ‘walk off that court with no regrets, y’all did everything you could.’ I can honestly say I could do that. We gave everything we had and this will teach them for next year so they can go even farther. I believe they will and I’ll be supporting them from the side.”
Woodville showed no signs of nerves for its first trip to the big stage.
The Panthers, the Class 1A Area 15 runner-up, built an 11-5 lead in the first set against Area 11 champion Marion County, and even after the Indians used a four-point run to take a 22-20 lead, Woodville battled back to tie it at 24-all before back-to-back kills from Lannah Grace Beard and Jersey Jones gave the Panthers the first set 26-24 win.
Woodville prevailed in a back-and-forth second set as well, overcoming an 11-1 Marion County run y before winning the set’s final two points two take a 25-23 victory — Jones had a kill for the 24th point and Tia Bryant closed it out with service ace for the 25th point — to build a two sets to none lead in the best-of-five match.
Marion County scored five of the last seven points to win the third set 25-20 and rallied from a 4-0 deficit to start the fourth set to tie things at 14-all. But Woodville won six straight points during a surge that included a two aces and a kill from Jones and a well-placed dink from Sirten. Marion County battled back to within 22-21, but Woodville took the next three points to claim the set 25-21 and win the match 3-1.
“With investment, and effort and practice comes confidence. It’s not something that was fabricated…they put a lot into it and they deserved to be here. That’s how they felt about it,” Woody Beard said. “To walk in here to this atmosphere, which is chaotic, never done this before and be able to focus and go out there and play, really tickled for them. We played a lot win in the summer and a lot of the teams we played and competed with and beat in the summer are here at the regional tournament.Big deal for the program. And I think a big deal for Woodville school.”Woodville played powerhouse Addison (41-10) in the quarterfinal round for a berth in the state tournament, but Class 1A’s top-ranked team swept the Panthers 25-10, 25-7, 25-7.
The Panthers will lose one starter next season, Sirten, whom Beard praised for her leadership and play. Starters Bryant, Jones, Anna Robertson, Michaela Jones, Lannah Grace Beard and reserves Aubre Thompson, Raina Shirer and Morgan Gifford are eligible to return next season.
Sirten, who Woody Beard called Woodville’s “leader on the floor, a leader in the school” said the team and season meant more to her than just the success they experienced, thanking her coaches and teammates for the support they have given her since the unexpected death of her grandfather.
“I didn’t think my season would be half as great after the unexpected loss of my grandpa — my best friend and our biggest supporter,” Sirten said. “But my girls shined through the clouds and truly gave me the absolute best senior season.”
