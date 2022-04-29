The North Jackson softball team gave its head coach a milestone victory.
The Chiefs rolled past host Marion County (Tennessee) 11-2 in Jasper, Tennessee Tuesday afternoon to give North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson his 200th career coaching victory.
“I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to coach,” Thompson said. “Blessed to be around some outstanding ball players, coaches throughout the years. I appreciate the administration putting trust in me. It’s a number, but it’s about the journey with the kids. I’m thankful for all the kids I’ve been able to coach.”
Tuesday’s win put Thompson’s coaching record at 200-78 in six seasons, one at Skyline (2017) and five at North Jackson (2018-present). His 2021 North Jackson team won the Class 4A state championship and his teams have made four state tournament appearances overall entering this season, the lone exception being the 2020 season that was cancelled early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Jackson (32-9) took control from the start, opening the game with a seven-run first inning that featured by Peyton Hill’s RBI double, Arielle Haynes’ RBI walk, Haven Steeley’s two-run single, Trinity Seale’s two-run double and Ja’Khia Hutchins’ RBI single. Avery Wynne had an RBI groundout and Haynes added an RBI single in the second inning for a 9-0 lead while Wynne had an RBI single in the sixth and Hutchins had an RBI double in the seventh.
Destry Lambert recorded seven strikeouts while pitching a complete game in the circle for the Chiefs.
Thursday
Scottsboro 4, Madison County 3 — At Scottsboro, the Class 6A No. 8-ranked Wildcats held off Madison County to record a “Senior Night” victory.
Scottsboro (25-11-1) built a 2-0 lead after two innings thanks to senior Ella Lee’s RBI double that plated fellow senior Lexie Bennett in the first inning while Anna Stuart Dawson hit an RBI double in the second to drive in Kambrie Doss. The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead when Doss was hit by a pitch for the second time and scored on Dawson’s RBI groundout. Bennett followed with an RBI single to plate Anna Claire Crocker.
Madison County countered with three runs in the top of the fifth but could not push across the tying run in the sixth before going down in order in the seventh.
Dawson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Scottsboro while Bennett, Lee, senior Olivia Tubbs and Austin McNeece had one hit each. Alyssa Smart got the win in the pitching circle, allowing three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings while recording five strikeouts and passing 400 strikeouts for her career. Dawson picked up the save after pitching the final 2 2/3 innings.
North Jackson 17, Marion County (Tenn.) 2 — At Stevenson, the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Chiefs cruised to a three-inning mercy rule shortened win on “Senior Night.”
North Jackson (33-10) scored two runs in the first inning before scoring eight in the second and seven in the third.
Sarah Garner went 3-for-5 with five RBIs for the Chiefs after hitting an RBI double, a two-run home run and a two-run single. Avery Wynne was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBIs in all while Destry Lambert was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Arielle Haynes 2-for-2 with an RBI single and Haven Steeley 2-for-4. Bailey Abernathy homered for the Chiefs while Jayda Hutchins and a two-run single, Peyton Hill had an RBI single and senior Ja’Khia Hutchins had one hit, two runs scored and four stolen bases
Haynes, a senior, had four strikeouts while pitching a one-hitter for North Jackson.
Fyffe 8, Skyline 6 — At Fyffe, visiting Class 1A No. 4-ranked Skyline’s late comeback attempt fell short against the 3A Red Devils.
Skyline (19-14) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Fyffe built an 8-2 lead after two innings. The Vikings got a run in the third before scoring three in the top of the sixth but were unable to complete the comeback.
Dacey Allen and Sage Lewis had two hits and one RBI each for Skyline while Jayla Ross and Audra Bellomy both had two hits and scored two runs. Brinlee Potts singled, drew two walks and scored two runs and Olivia Treece had an RBI walk.
Bellomy pitched four scoreless innings in relief with eight strikeouts for the Vikings.
Tuesday
Scottsboro 2, Geraldine 0 — At Scottsboro, a strong effort in the circle from pitchers Anna Stuart Dawson and Alyssa Smart helped the Class 6A No. 8-ranked Wildcats edged 3A No. 4 Geraldine
Anna Stuart Dawson and Alyssa Smart combined to hold Geraldine (22-9-1) to just three hits. Dawson posted eight strikeouts over five innings to earn the win while Smart had three strikeouts over two innings to earn the save.
Scottsboro (23-11-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning thanks to Lexie Bennett’s RBI single before upping its lead to 2-0 in the third on Brooklyn Mcgee’s RBI single. The Wildcats also got one hit each from Dawson, Kambrie Doss, Ella Lee and Haylen Miles.
Pisgah 9, Sylvania 8 — At Pisgah, senior Lila Kate Wheeler hit a walk-off RBI double to give Class 2A No. 2-ranked Pisgah (20-12) the win on “Senior Night.”
Huntsville 16, Skyline 0 — At Huntsville, the Class 7A Crimson Panthers scored 12 runs in the first inning in a three-inning mercy-rule shortened win.
Skyline (19-13) did not have a hit or a baserunner in the loss.
Monday
Pisgah 11, Fort Payne 9 — At Pisgah, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles scored three runs in its last at-bat to rally past 6A No. 7 Fort Payne.
Pisgah (19-12) trailed 9-8 entering the bottom of the sixth inning but loaded the bases on a single and two Fort Payne errors before Mara Anderson drove in Briley Worley with the tying run on an RBI single and Karlee Holcomb and Claudia Barron scored on another Fort Payne error during that same play. Fort Payne (30-8-1) put the tying runners on base in the top of the seventh with one out but Pisgah pitcher Piper Anderson, who finished with four strikeouts, got two straight fly outs to center field to end the game.
Holcomb finished 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a two-run single and a walk for the Eagles while Barron went 3-for-3 and Anderson, Worley and Julianne Davis had two hits each. Lila Kate Wheeler doubled and Madeline Flammia and Campbell Barron both singled.
North Jackson 3, Whitwell (Tenn.) 0 — At Stevenson, Trinity Seale and Arielle Haynes combined to pitch a two-hitter as the Chiefs posted the win over an out-of-state foe.
Seale allowed one hit while recording six strikeouts over three innings for North Jackson (31-9) while reliever Arielle Haynes allowed one hit and struck out six over four innings.
Ja’Khia Hutchins went 2-for-3 for the Chiefs while Destry Lambert, Bailey Abernathy and Haven Steeley had one hit each.
Geraldine 8, NSM 6 — At Geraldine, visiting North Sand Mountain’s comeback attempt fell just short against the Class 3A No. 4-ranked Bulldogs.
NSM (4-11) fell behind 6-0 after two innings before scoring three runs in the top of the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh in an inning in which it brought the tying run to the plate.
Gracie Holland went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for NSM while Kolbie Bobo and Liz Hassell both hit a two-run single, Shelby Preston singled, walked twice and scored two runs and Cloey Davenport singled and walked.
