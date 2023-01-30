Scottsboro state runner-up 1A-5A Bowling

The Scottsboro varsity girls bowling team finished the 2023 season as the AHSAA Class 1A-5A State runner-up. Pictured front row (left to right): Sydney Moore, Surina Patel, Grace Anderton and Jilliann Hambrick. Back row: Scottsboro assistant coach Lee Ann Becker, Sophie Mulkey, Amelia Armour and Scottsboro head coach Matt Brewer. 

 Special Photo

A youthful Scottsboro varsity girls bowling team bowled beyond its years and it resulted in a program best state finish.

The Wildcats finished as the Class 1A-5A Girls Bowling state runner-up during the 2023 AHSAA State Bowling Championships last Thursday and Friday in Gadsden.

