A youthful Scottsboro varsity girls bowling team bowled beyond its years and it resulted in a program best state finish.
The Wildcats finished as the Class 1A-5A Girls Bowling state runner-up during the 2023 AHSAA State Bowling Championships last Thursday and Friday in Gadsden.
Scottsboro came out of the state tournament’s opening day of Traditional Series play as Class 1A-5A’s third-seeded team for Day 2’s Baker Format, then defeated sixth-seeded Sipsey Valley 4-3 and seventh-seeded Gulf Shores 4-2 before falling to fifth-seeded Beauregard 4-0 in the best-of-seven state finals.
Beauregard took control of the championship match early by winning Game 1 141-136 before winning the final three games 142-119, 160-87 and 133-92. Beauregardwon the final match pin battle 576-434.
Matt Brewer, Lee Ann Becker and Kaci Campbell coached the Scottsboro girls bowling team, which consisted of junior Sophie Mulkey, sophomore Amelia Armour, eighth-grader Sydney Moore and seventh-graders Gracie Anderton, Jilliann Hambrick and Surina Patel.
“Realistically no one expected us to achieve what we did in Gadsden, and honestly with the youngest team at the state tournament, I can see how most people would feel that way,” Brewer said. “But I also know how special these young ladies are and couldn’t be more proud of them. This is something that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Scottsboro finished Day 1’s Traditional Series in third place after bowling a 679-622-599 for 1,900 total score. Mulkey was seventh overall in the individual Traditional Series standings (152-151-148/452).
Scottsboro’s state tournament appearance was its first since 2016. The Wildcats finished third at the 2023 North Regional to qualify for the state tournament before making its run to the state finals match.
“Bowling at the state tournament was a very unbelievable experience,” Brewer said. “I was extremely proud of these young ladies, not only on how well they competed, but how they represented themselves, their families and Scottsboro City Schools. The future of Scottsboro Bowling is bright.”
