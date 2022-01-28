The North Sand Mountain Bison held off a rival for a Class 2A Area 15 victory on Thursday.
NSM (14-7, 3-2) raced out to a 22-point first-quarter lead before hanging on late for a 73-70 win over Pisgah.
NSM led 28-6 after one quarter before leading 41-30 at halftime and 57-49 after three quarters.
Derek Bearden and Chandler Sullivan scored 19 points each for the Bison while Kaleb Helton netted 18, Nyle Poore had eight and Drue Carlton had five. Leading scorers for Pisgah (13-10, 2-4) were Jake Hendricks with 22, Rhyan Barrett with 19, Mason Holcomb with 16 and Jakob Kirby with nine.
Skyline 47, Ider 41 — At Skyline, the Vikings rallied from a halftime deficit to down Ider Thursday.
Skyline (17-6) led 20-15 after one quarter before trailing 31-24 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored 16 points for the Vikings while Chase Bickers had 12 and Logan Evans and Will Avans had eight each.
Austin Shirley scored 11 points and Hunter Robinson added nine for Ider (12-13).
Cedar Bluff 46, Woodville 42 — At Cedar Bluff, Woodville dropped its second close contest to Class 1A Area 13 foe Cedar Bluff in a three-day span on Thursday.
Woodville (8-12, 2-5), which fell to the Tigers 39-37 on Tuesday, trailed 12-11, 25-19 and 30-28 in Thursday’s rematch.
Caleb Dolberry scored 18 points for Woodville while Mason Jones had eight, Garrett Copeland had six and Damien Benson had five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.