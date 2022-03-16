The Scottsboro BassCats and the Pisgah Anglers high school fishing teams placed 6-Man Teams inside the Top 10 of the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation’s Lake Logan Martin Regional Tournament in Lincoln last weekend.
Scottsboro’s 6-Man Team 1, consisting of angler duos Kolby Clark and Landon Grider, Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon and Grant West and Lydia West teamed up to place sixth with a 14 fish, 28.44 pound total.
Meanwhile, Pisgah’s 6-Man Team 1 consisting of angler duos Parker Law and Bode Smith, Madelyn Griffith and Cape Duncan and Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips finished ninth with 15 fishing weighing 25.66 pounds.
Scottsboro’s 6-Man Team 2, consisting of duos Holland Griggs and Reed Potter, Jackson Reed and Thomas Stewart and Will Harrington and Trip Nelson, finished 13th with 13 fish weighing 23.76 pounds.
In the individual standings, Scottsboro’s Clark and Grider were the top local finishing angler duo, finishing ninth with a five-fish catch weighing 11.97 pounds. They were also fifth in the big fish standings with a 4.23-pounder.
Here are the individual finishers for local teams. The number of fish and pounds are listed in parenthesis:
Scottsboro
9. Kolby Clark-Landon Grider (5-11.97)
12. Reed Potter-Holland Griggs (5-11.59)
17. Buckner Anderson-Greyson Widgeon (5-10.74)
20. Cooper Harding-Lawson Lee (5-10.27)
62. Jackson Reed-Thomas Stewart (5-7.94)
106. Grant West-Lydia West (4-5.73)
122. Trip Nelson-Will Harrington (3-4.23)
128. Palmer Norris-Lucas Jones (3-3.67)
Pisgah
31. Parker Law-Bode Smith (5-9.71)
52. Madelyn Griffith-Cape Duncan (5-8.40)
68. Dallon Phillips-Brantley Barrentine (5-7.55)
Skyline
79. Cody Carden-Gabriel Petty (4-7.47)
126. Eli Sanders-Kristian King (3-3.87)
133. Dawson Pace-Nate Knopps (2-3.24)
154. Daniel Olinger-Bryant Kennamer (1-1.39)
Section
121. Easton Smart-Brycen Lowe (3-3.66)
