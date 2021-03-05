For the second straight Thursday, the North Jackson softball team earned a win over their archrival.
North Jackson built a big lead after four innings and held off Scottsboro’s last at-bat rally attempt for a 9-5 win Thursday at Stevenson Park to improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season.
North Jackson defeated Scottsboro 15-7, also at Stevenson Park, on Feb. 25.
Makenna Jones’ solo home run gave North Jackson (2-3) an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, and following a single by Ariel Haynes and a double by Ja’Khia Hutchins, Peyton Hill hit a three-run homer for a 4-0 North Jackson lead.
Hill’s two-run single plated Chloe Chisenall (hit by pitch) and Hutchins (walk) in the third inning and Bailey Abernathy’s RBI double and her run on a steal of home gave the Chiefs an 8-0 lead after four innings.
Scottsboro scored a run in the top of the sixth on Olivia Tubbs’ bases-loaded walk, but North Jackson countered with a run in the bottom half of the inning when Abernathy was hit by a pitch, stole second base and later scored on Jones’ RBI groundout.
Scottsboro (2-4) pulled within 9-5 on Audrey Holland’s grand slam in the top of the seventh. Kambrie Doss then doubled for the Wildcats, but the next three batters went down in order to end the game.
Hill finished 2-for-2 with five RBIs for North Jackson while Jones had one hit and two RBIs, Abernathy had one hit and one RBI and Haynes, Hutchins and Destry Lambert had one hit each.
Hadley Burnette pitched a complete game with four strikeouts for the Chiefs.
Holland, Doss and Lexie Bennett had two hits each for Scottsboro while Alyssa Smart, Austin McNeece, Ashlynn Moore and Anna Stuart Dawson had one hit each.
The teams are scheduled to meet a third time on April 6 at Scottsboro.
Wednesday
Madison County 8, North Jackson 3 — At Stevenson, North Jackson suffered lost its first area loss since the 2017 season during Wednesday’s Class 4A Area 14 matchup with Madison County.
Madison County (3-0, 1-0) scored a run in the third before breaking the game open with a six-run fourth inning and adding another run in the top of the seventh.
North Jackson (1-3, 0-1) scored all of its runs in the bottom of the seventh on Charley Smith’s two-run double and Bailey Abernathy’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Smith and Makenna Jones finished 2-for-3 while Abernathy doubled and Ja’Khia Hutchins and Peyton Hill both singled.
TENNIS
Scottsboro sweeps Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro varsity girls and boys tennis teams posted wins over ASCTE of Huntsville on Thursday.
The Scottsboro girls won 9-0.
Morgan Short won 10-6 at No. 1 singles for Scottsboro while Ashton Baker won 11-10 at No. 2 singles, Summer Miller won 10-0 at No. 3 singles, Kelly Hood won 10-0 at No. 4 singles, Chloe Holder 10-1 at No. 5 singles, Lyndsay Hall via forfeit at No. 6. In doubles competition, Short and Hood won 10-2 at No. 1 doubles, Ashton Baker and Summer Miller won 10-2 at No. 2 doubles and Chloe Holder and Lyndsay Hall won via forfeit at No. 3 doubles.
Meanwhile, the SHS boys won 8-1. Kiki Nolasco won 10-6 at No. 2, Hudson Thomas won 10-1 at No. 3, Kaylan Waldrop won 10-0 at No. 4, Dalton Booth won 10-5 at No. 5, Colin Sellenrick won 10-5 at No. 6. In double competition, Camp Metz and Hudson Thomas won 11-9 at No. 1 doubles, Nolasco and Waldrop won 10-0 at No. 2 doubles and Booth and Sellenrick won 10-2 at No. 3 doubles.
In exhibition singles matches, Dylan Chastain won 6-0, Luke Potter won 6-3 and Levi Hambrick won 10-8 for Scottsboro. In exhibition doubles matches, Chastain and Potter won 9-8.
SOCCER
Girls | Fort Payne 9, Scottsboro 2 — At Fort Payne, Scottsboro dropped its Class 6A Area 15 opener Thursday night.
Scottsboro (3-6, 0-1) trailed just 3-1 at halftime, but the host team pulled away in the second half.
Allie Scott scored her first career goal for Scottsboro while Nevada Champion netted a goal in the second-half.
Scottsboro plays in the Gadsden City Titan Bash today in Gadsden.
Boys | Fort Payne 6, Scottsboro 0 — At Fort Payne, Scottsboro fell in its Class 6A Area 15 opener to No. 3-ranked Fort Payne Thursday night.
Scottsboro goal keeper Garron Hooiser recorded a school-record 22 saves.
Scottsboro plays in the Gadsden City Titan Bash today in Gadsden.
GOLF
Girls | Scottsboro defeats Guntersville — At Scottsboro, the SHS girls golf team got a win over Guntersville during a nine-hole match at the Goose Pond Lake Course on Tuesday.
Abby Hambrick shot a 43 for Scottsboro while Kaitlyn Price shot a 53 and Baylee Summner shot a 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.