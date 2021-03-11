The Section High School varsity girls and boys teams opened their season by sweeping the titles at the North Jackson Track and Field Meet No. 1.
Section won the varsity girls division title by 37 points over runner-up Pisgah while the Section boys won their division crown over runner-up North Jackson by 35.5 points on Thursday at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
Rounding out the varsity girls team standings were North Jackson third (80), NSM fourth (24), Skyline fifth (11) and Woodville sixth (1).
In the boys standings, NSM (83) finished third while Pisgah (80.5) was fourth, Skyline (62) fifth and Woodville (10) sixth.
Here are the Top-10 results for each event:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Karlie Hancock, Section (13.61)
2. Kenleigh Owens, Section (13.78)
3. Delana Pierce, North Jackson (14.14)
4. Taegan Whitmire, Section (14.65)
5. Raygan Weldon, NSM (14.88)
6. Lexi Haynes, Section (14.98)
7. Ashley Taylor, NSM (15.15)
8. Joslyn Boatwright, Skyline (15.32)
9. Neeley O’Brien, North Jackson (15.38)
10. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (15.67)
200-meter dash
1. Kenleigh Owens, Section (28.59)
2. Karlie Hancock, Section (29.70)
3. Taegan Whitmire, Section (29.91)
4. Rose Alvarez, North Jackson (30.14)
5. Raygan Alvarez, NSM (30.81)
6. Ashley Taylor, NSM (31.24)
7. Lexi Haynes, Section (31.78)
8. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (32.00)
9. Neeley O’Brien, North Jackson (32.24)
10. Laily Brown, Pisgah (32.26)
400-meter dash
1. Delana Pierce, North Jackson (1:09.81)
2. Rose Alvarez, North Jackson (1:13.04)
3. Ashley Taylor, NSM (1:13.53)
4. Laily Brown, Pisgah (1:16.32)
5. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (1:16.78)
6. Serenity Olinger, Pisgah (1:18.07)
7. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (1:21.88)
8. Camila Prado, Woodville (1:26.12)
9. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (1:33.23)
10. Kaylee Bullock, Skyline (1:49.25)
800-meter run
1. Delana Pierce, North Jackson (3:09.23)
2. Navaeh Evans, Pisgah (3:10.51)
3. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (3:16.17)
4. Laily Brown, Pisgah (3:28.18)
5. Serenity Olinger, Pisgah (3:37.62)
6. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (3:50.45)
1600-meter run
1. Jennifer Vega, Section (6:19)
2. Delana Pierce, North Jackson (6:54)
3. Jessica Njinmah, North Jackson (8:14)
3200-meter run
1. Jennifer Vega, Section (14:01.60)
2. Madison Armstrong, Section (14:31.10)
3. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (14:59.00)
4x100-meter relay
1. Section ‘A’ (59.73)
2. Section ‘B’ (1:01.28)
3. NSM (1:01.43)
Long Jump
1. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (11-01)
2. Cindel Myers, Section (11-00)
3. Joslyn Boatwright, Skyline (10-01)
4. Karlie Hancock, Section (9-09)
5. Kaylee Saint, Skyline (9-08)
6. Neely O’Brien, North Jackson (9-07)
7. Laurel Mantooth, North Jackson (9-01)
8. Laily Brown, Pisgah (8-08)
9. Hannah Armstrong, Section (7-07)
10. Taegan Whitmire, Section (6-09)
Discus throw
1. Jenna Roberts, Pisgah (68-03)
2. Diana Chaparro, Section (43-08)
Javelin throw
1. Jenna Roberts, Pisgah (67-00)
2. Elo Augeard, North Jackson (54-07)
3. Ashlyn Foster, North Jackson (54-06)
Shot put
1. Jenna Roberts, Pisgah (26-00)
2. Elo Augeard, North Jackson (23-05)
3. Diana Chapparo, Section (17-08)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (11.88)
2. Alex Guinn, Section (11.90)
3. Jonah Slay, NSM (12.01)
4. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (12.53)
5. Caleb Anderson, NSM (12.59
6. Luke Turner, North Jackson (12.68)
7. Logan Patterson, Section (12.81)
8. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (12.89)
9. Alex Luna, NSM (13.08)
10. Colby Hambrick, Skyline (13.12)
200-meter dash
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (23.81)
2. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (24.69)
3. Alex Guinn, Section (24.83)
4. Jonah Slay, NSM (25.20)
5. Jorge Luna, NSM (25.59)
6. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (25.99)
7. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (26.10)
8. Alex Luna, NSM (26.54)
9. Luke Johnson, North Jackson (26.69)
10. Karson Treece, Skyline (27-07)
400-meter dash
1. Dominik Blair, Section (56.90)
2. Jorge Luna, NSM (59.58)
3. Shauwn Phillips, NSM (1:01.43)
4. Luke Tuner, North Jackson (1:01.73
5. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (1:02.00)
6. Alex Luna, NSM (1:02.97)
7. Dusty Hendricks, North Jackson (1:05.56)
8. Niko Bonds, Section (1:05.59)
9. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (1:09.76)
10. Josh Deerman, Pisgah (1:11.23)
800-meter run
1. Niko Bonds, Section (2:53.19)
2. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (2:58.02)
3. Koen Smith, Pisgah (2:59.09)
4. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (3:03.76)
5. Alex Francisco Miguel, Section (3:12.52)
1600-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (5:21)
2. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (5:57)
3. Jake Smith, Pisgah (5:59)
4. Alex Roper, North Jackson (6:11)
5. Jay Yates, North Jackson (6:15)
6. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (6:30)
7. Koen Smith, Pisgah (6:31)
8. Edgar Sanchez, North Jackson (6:43)
3200-meter run
1. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (13:34.01)
2. Alex Roper, North Jackson (14:00.60)
3. Jay Yates, North Jackson (14:18.12)
4x100-meter relay
1. Section ‘A’ (47.73)
2. NSM (48.87)
3. Skyline (54.96)
4. Section ‘B’ (58.42)
Long Jump
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (18-03)
2. Dominik Blair, Section (17-09)
3. Jayce Hucks, Woodville (15-03)
4. Gabriel Hilley, Section (15-00)
5. Kade Hermes, Woodville (14-04)
6. Luke Turner, North Jackson (13-09)
7. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (13-06)
8. Kristian King, Skyline (13-03)
9. Jake Smith, Pisgah (13-02)
10. Carter Guinn, Section (11-09)
Triple jump
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (38-03)
2. Jake Smith, Pisgah (28-07)
Discus throw
1. Jared Reed, Section (124-02)
2. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (97-02)
3. Shauwn Phillips, NSM (76-04)
4. AJ Gant, Pisgah (73-05)
4. Dawson Smith, North Jackson (73-05)
6. Blake Smith, North Jackson (71-06)
7. Cole Shankles, Pisgah (71-00)
8. Kristian King, Skyline (63-04)
9. Daniel Olinger, Skyline (54-04)
10. Kane Pratt, Section (45-00)
Javelin throw
1. Luke Johnson, North Jackson (147-00)
2. Blake Blevins, NSM (120-10)
3. Jared Reed, Section (117-00)
4. Gabriel Hilley, Section (107-00)
5. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (106-00)
6. Dawson Smith, North Jackson (97-06)
7. Blake Smith, North Jackson (97-06)
8. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (81-10)
9. Kaleb Helton, NSM (81-10)
10. AJ Gant, Pisgah (81-03)
Shot put
1. Jared Reed, Section (39-01)
2. Gabriel Hilley, Section (38-02)
3. Gannon Jernigan, North Jackson (37-11)
4. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (37-03)
5. Levi Hughes, North Jackson (34-01)
6. AJ Gant, Pisgah (33-06)
7. Wil Sims, North Jackson (33-01)
8. Payton King, North Jackson (32-06)
9. Tanner Boatfield, NSM (28-07)
10. Eric Nevcherlian, NSM (27-11)
