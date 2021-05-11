The Scottsboro softball team will get to place another year on the area tournament plaque near its softball field.
Top-seeded Scottsboro built an early lead and held off second-seeded Fort Payne for a 4-2 in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship finals on Friday afternoon at Scottsboro High School.
It’s Scottsboro’s 11th area softball tournament championship since 2007.
Scottsboro (23-12-1) went 2-0 in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament, posting a pair of wins over Fort Payne. The Wildcats are 3-1 against their DeKalb County rivals this season.
“We played really well. We’ve been spotty with our hitting the last five or six games, but (in the tournament) we came up with clutch hits. If we compete and hit the ball, we’ve always got a shot (to win),” said Scottsboro Robyn Johnson. Fort Payne is a really good team. Every time we play them, it’s a good game. I think three of the four games have been one or two runs (margin of victory). We know we have to play well against them to win.”
Alyssa Smart pitched another gem against Fort Payne (30-13) on Friday, following up her 13-strikeout performance in Thursday’s 8-0 winners bracket final victory with nine strikeouts in Friday’s win.
“She pretty much dominated,” Johnson said.
The game was scoreless until Olivia Tubbs put the Wildcats in front 2-0 with a two-run double that was inches shy of being her second three-run homer in as many days.
Fort Payne pulled within 2-1 on Cory Kramer’s solo homer in the top of the fifth, but Amaya Whitson got the run back for Scottsboro by leading off the fifth with a home run to right field.
“That was big,” Johnson said. “A 3-1 lead helped tremendously, because a 2-1 lead made me nervous because Fort Payne’s got some good hitters that can hit home runs.”
Scottsboro tacked on another run in the sixth when Smart doubled to start the inning and her courtesy runner, Carli Lynch, scored on Ella Lee’s one-out RBI single to left field.
Fort Payne used a walk, a single and a Scottsboro throwing error to pull within 4-2 in the top of the seventh, but Smart struck out the final batter to end the game.
Next up for Scottsboro is a Class 6A North Regional opening-round game with No. 6-ranked Hazel Green today. That game is scheduled for noon. at the Florence Sportsplex.
The Wildcats play again this afternoon in a winners bracket semifinal game or in an elimination bracket game. Class 6A regional play continues through Thursday.
The top two teams in the regional advance to the state tournament next week in Oxford.
