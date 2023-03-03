Pisgah native Trevor Peek enjoyed a winning debut in UFC last Saturday with a first-round TKO (4:59) of Erick Gonzalez in the preliminary bout of UFC Fight Night 220 Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The 28-year-old Peek, who won his spot in UFC during the UFC Contender Series back in September, improved to 8-0 overall in his MMA career with all eight wins coming via knockout. Peek came out swinging, controlling the fight by landing some hard punches before ending it with a hard shot that dropped Gonzalez and forced the referee to stop the fight after two more shots from Peek.
“I knew I could get the job done, and I knew I could get it done in the first round,” Peek said during his post-fight press conference. “This was on the big stage. (This win) it’s up there at the top…I feel at home now. I’m in my element. I was born for this. I feel like God’s got me exactly where I need to be in life. I feel like a UFC fighter for sure.”
NSM’s Marr named SAA Tournament MVP, First-Team All-SAA — Former North Sand Mountain basketball standout Russ Marr was named the 2023 Southern States Association Tournament MVP after totaling 31 points, two assists and three blocked shots in third-seeded Sewanee’s 86-82 win over top-seeded Berry College in the SAA Championship Game last Sunday.
Marr, a sophomore who is ranked 26th in NCAA Division III in scoring (21.4 points per game), made 9 of 14 field goals, 2 of 4 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free-throw attempts. He also totaled 18 points and four rebounds in Sewanee’s 87-74 quarterfinal win over sixth-seeded Oglethorpe and 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in Sewanee’s 77-63 semifinal win over second-seeded Rhodes.
Marr was also named a first-team SAA for the 2022-23 season, a year after being the SAA Newcomer of the Year as a freshman a year ago.
Sewanee (19-9) played North Park University in the NCAA Division III National Tournament in St. Louis late Friday.
Scottsboro alum named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Second Team All Mid-South Conference — Scottsboro basketball standout and current University of Cumberland senior point guard Keara Sexton was named the 2022-23 Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a second-team All Mid-South Conference selection.
Sexton led Cumberland with 36 steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game. She also averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Phoenix. She started all 28 games for Cumberland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.