Pisgah native Trevor Peek enjoyed a winning debut in UFC last Saturday with a first-round TKO (4:59) of Erick Gonzalez in the preliminary bout of UFC Fight Night 220 Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old Peek, who won his spot in UFC during the UFC Contender Series back in September, improved to 8-0 overall in his MMA career with all eight wins coming via knockout. Peek came out swinging, controlling the fight by landing some hard punches before ending it with a hard shot that dropped Gonzalez and forced the referee to stop the fight after two more shots from Peek.

