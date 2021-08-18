Despite being on the field twice against Collinsville last season, the Section football team enters its 2021 season opener with a Collinsville team that has a little bit of mystery to it.
Collinsville had a coaching change in June, coaxing Ernie Willingham out of retirement to return to the sideline after a year off following Daniel Garrett’s departure for Rogers High School.
“Bringing Coach Willingham back, that was a great hire,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon.
Section travels to Collinsville Friday night at 7 p.m. for the season-opener for both teams.
It’s the 18th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Collinsville leads 10-7.
The Panthers have won six straight against Section. The teams were region rivals in Class 2A from 2014-19 before Collinsville moved up to 3A last season.
The Lions dropped a defensive-minded 7-0 decision to Collinsville to start the 2020 season, then fell 14-0 to the Panthers in a “non-counting game” the teams played in Week 5 to fill spots on their schedule after both received COVID-19 forfeits from other teams.
Willingham, a Collinsville native, is starting his third tenure as the Panthers head coach. He is 80-54 with two area/region championships and nine playoff appearances in 12 total seasons at his alma mater (1998-02 and 2013-19). Willingham also had a seven-year tenure as the head coach at Appalachian and has an overall career record of 131-84 overall with four area/region championships and 16 playoff appearances.
Based on film from Collinsville’s preseason jamboree last Friday against Pleasant Valley, Hammon said the Panthers looked to be using a mix of schemes from the Willingham’s previous tenure and Garrett’s one-year with the program in 2020.
“Now we’re not real sure what they’re going to be doing. Based on some film we got from (their jamboree), it looks like they’re keeping some of the defensive stuff from last year but are back offensively running what Coach Willingham was running two years ago,” Hammon said. “We’ve watched their last two years films.”
Collinsville has a good bit of roster turnover in the offseason. Keaton DeBoard is the Panthers’ new starting quarterback, and the junior ran for two touchdowns during the varsity portion of their jamboree last Friday. Other key players for the Collinsville offense are junior running back Fernando Padilla, junior wide receiver and Colton Wills, sophomore tight end Eli Griggs and returning starting offensive linemen senior Seth Brown and junior Jordan Coker are also key figures in the Collinsville offense.
Hammon said Section must play sound fundamentally if they are to get past the Panthers.
“It’s a good test for us,” he said. “(Collinsville is) a good 3A football team and we’re going to see where we’re are. The bottom line is if we execute and do what we’re supposed to do — block and tackle and fit like we’re supposed to — everything should take care of itself. This biggest thing is you’ve got to execute and don’t have penalties and turnovers and create some turnovers.
Section is coming off a 2020 season in which it won more games than it had in __ seasons and broke the program’s 13-year playoff drought. With a lot of starters returning, expectations have grown for the Lions.
“We’re ready to play,” Hammon said. “The boys are excited. The community is excited. We’re ready to get out there and get going.”
