The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team used an old formula to begin its new season on a winning note.
The Eagles, the defending Class 2A state champions and winners of four straight state titles in all, turned a wave of first-half turnovers caused by their press into points to build a big halftime lead on the way to a 59-40 victory over Class 5A Ramsay during the Guntersville Early Bird Classic at Guntersville High School Thursday night.
Leading 13-4 after one quarter, Pisgah (1-0) surged in front 30-10 at halftime and led 46-21 after three quarters. The Eagles’ largest lead was 27 points.
“We got some turnovers and were able to keep (Ramsay) from getting into their offense, getting it into the paint, in the first half,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison. “We had good effort. Had some nerves, showed some youth. The older kids, the seniors and the junior really picked it up when they had to.”
Molly Heard and Kallie Tinker, who hit five 3-pointers, scored 19 points each for the Eagles. Paisley Patalas added seven points for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb had six and Lila Kate Wheeler had four. No Ramsay player scored in double figures.
Madison County 53, Scottsboro 47 — At Guntersville, Madison County held off Scottsboro’s charge in the closing minutes to hand the Wildcats a season-opening setback during the Guntersville Early Bird Classic on Thursday at Guntersville Middle School.
Scottsboro (0-1), which played with just six players for most of the game — Alyssa Paschal and Kiera Culver were already sidelined and Olivia Tubbs suffered a leg injury early in the first quarter and did not return — trailed 15-10, 27-21 and 35-30 at the quarter breaks. Trailing 49-40 with 1:58 remaining, the Wildcats went on a 7-1 scoring run thanks to a Lexie Bennett 3-pointer and a layup and two free throw by Adair Holland to pull within 50-47 with 45 seconds remaining.
Scottsboro then got a steal on the ensuing Madison County possession, but the Wildcats missed two free throws with 31 seconds remaining and Madison County (1-0) sank three of its next four foul shots to seal the win.
Bennett scored a team-high 18 points for Scottsboro, which also got 12 from Audrey Holland, 10 from Jadaya Edmondson, four from Adair Holland had four and two from Lilla Bell.
Scottsboro plays Pleasant Grove today at 10:30 a.m. at Guntersville Middle School.
