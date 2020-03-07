The AHSAA has released its new basketball alignments for the 2020-21, 2021-22 seasons. Here is a look at the areas with reaction from local coaches:
Class 6A Area 15
The next two seasons for the Scottsboro basketball teams bring about big changes.
The Wildcats will move to Class 6A and compete in Area 15 with Arab, Buckhorn and Fort Payne.
On top of that, Scottsboro’s area has been bracketed to play in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State in Hanceville rather than the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. It’s the first time since the AHSAA instituted its current postseason format in 1994 that Scottsboro’s teams are in an area not designated for the Northeast Regional.
“That was the surprising part, thinking about us and Fort Payne in an area going (to the) Northwest (regional),” said Scottsboro girls coach Brandon Childers.
SHS boys coach Kenny Hill said he was “shocked” when he learned his team’s area is Northwest Regional designated.
“For a geographic standpoint, I don’t understand it,” Hill said. “The competition in area will be good, but the competition doesn’t matter. You play who you have to play. It was just ‘wow,’ the geography of it.”
Had it not been for Madison Academy climbing to Class 6A in basketball because of the AHSAA’s Competitive Balance Rule — Madison Academy competes in Class 4A in all other fall and winter sports — Class 6A Area 15 would likely have been just a three-team area with Scottsboro, Arab and Fort Payne while Buckhorn would have played in Area 16 with Athens, Hazel Green and Columbia. Class 6A Area 15 will cross with Area 16 in the sub-regional round.
“We knew that if Madison Academy’s girls made the (Class 5A state) finals, that we’d probably have a four-team area,” Childers said. “We guessed it’d be Buckhorn because it was closer. It’s going to be a pretty good area.”
Class 2A Area 15
Area games and rivalry games are typically the most intense games on teams’ schedules each basketball season.
For teams in Class 2A Area 15 during the 2020-21, 2021-22 basketball seasons, those area and rivalry games are morphing into the same.
Longtime Jackson County rivals North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section will compete in the same area for the first time since the AHSAA expanded to six classifications in 1984.
The area also includes Ider, a school that has been a longtime rival of the other three schools despite its location in northern DeKalb County.
“When you have so many rivals in one area, the games mean so much more,” said Section girls basketball coach Stormy Stevens. “You are playing for bragging rights and pride.”
NSM boys coach Cole Hicks said the teams in the area were so certain they’d be area rivals the next two seasons that they “had already scheduled” with one another.
“All of us are pretty close together and these kids grow up playing against each other,” Hicks said. “It’s going to make for some intense games.”
“Throw in the rivalry aspect of these games,” said Section coach Derek Wynn, “and it’ll make (area play) even more fun.”
Pisgah is the newcomer to the area as it moves to Class 2A for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
“NSM and Section bring a lot back and Ider is building,” said Pisgah boys coach Woody Beard. “I think it will be a pretty competitive area.”
The PHS girls won the last three Class 3A state championships, and will try to keep their state-title winning streak alive in a 2A classification that now also includes last season’s 1A state champ, Spring Garden. Defending 2A state champion Collinsville moves up to 3A.
“Bringing the defending 3A state champions into our area will make it more challenging. Ider is bringing back a lot of varsity experience, and I know Section is looking to build off of their 12 wins last year,” said NSM girls coach Jeremiah Haynes. “Every area game is important, but with these teams being our rivals, that might be some extra motivation for our girls.”
Class 2A Area 15 will cross with Area 12 — Spring Garden, Sand Rock, Sacred Heart, Westbrook Christian and Gaston — in the sub-regional round.
“There’s a lot of good teams over there,” Hicks said. “It’s tough, but that’s 2A boys Northeast region basketball.”
On the girls side, “there are five teams in those two areas that could be Top 10 teams next year, and three of them are going to be out before you get to regionals,” said Pisgah girls coach Carey Ellison. “That’s tough.”
Class 1A Area 13
The release of the 2020-21, 2021-22 basketball areas was a bit of deja vu for Skyline and Woodville.
The area will look the same as the one the teams played in during the 2016-17, 2017-18 seasons when it consisted of Skyline, Woodville, Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville and Valley Head.
Four of those teams, aside from Cedar Bluff, whichspent the last two seasons in Class 2A, were area foes the last two seasons.
Skyline coach Ronnie McCarver and Woodville coach Bubba Smith weren’t surprised by the look of their old-looking new area.
“I thought there might be a chance they might put us with (Athens and Decatur area 1A schools) but it really went back to the way it used to be. It worked out good I thought.”
Smith too considered the possibility of going westward to compete in area play with the likes of Athens Bible, Decatur Heritage, Lindsey Lane and Oakwood. Instead, Area 13 will cross with those teams in Area 15 in Northeast sub-regional play.
“It is hard to know in 1A where you will go because there are a lot of schools that don’t play football so you can’t look at football regions and try to predict,” Smith said. “But I think this way probably made the most sense.”
Class 4A Area 14
North Jackson remained in the Class 4A Area 14, but the area has a much different look to it for the Chiefs’ girls and boys squads.
The area goes from a three-team that to a four-team area as North Jackson and fellow area holdover DAR are joined by Madison County and New Hope. Madison County is moving down from Class 5A while New Hope is moving up from 3A.
North Jackson previously played DAR and Randolph in area play.
“I think the area definitely got tougher. We go from a three-team area to a four-team area, so it changes the dynamics of scheduling as well as strategy,” said North Jackson boys basketball coach Zac Barringer.
“Madison County is traditionally a powerhouse. Their record hasn’t been that stellar the past few years, but look at who they are playing and you will see why. In the last couple of years, New Hope has been to a (Class 3A) Final Four and regionals a couple of times. They will be a tough match each time. Then DAR is DAR. We know what we will get from them.”
North Jackson girls coach Tony Brown echoed Barringer’s sentiments.
“The addition of New Hope and Madison County makes the area even more competitive than it was the previous year,” Brown said. “In addition to the new teams, DAR always puts a competitive opponent on the court, year in and year out. The new area looks very challenging.”
The girls side of the area also has another Jackson County tie-in as well. New Hope’s girls, who advanced to the Northwest regional this past season, are coached by Skyline alum Craig McGill.
Both North Jackson coaches predict competitive area races the next two seasons.
“There won’ t be any cupcakes in any of those (area) teams next year,” Barringer said. “We will have to tighten up and just keep getting better to put us in a position to host another area tournament.”
Class 4A Area 14 will cross with Area 13 — Priceville, Randolph, St. John Paul II and Westminster Christian — in Northeast Sub-regional play.
