Sexton

Scottsboro guard Tyson Sexton and head coach Jason Bell talk strategy during the Class 5A Northeast Regional finals. 

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament for the second time in three seasons. 

Despite that, this year’s trip is almost like a new experience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.