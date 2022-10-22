It was a happy — and high-scoring — Homecoming for North Jackson.
The Chiefs took a lead just 45 seconds into the game and never looked back won the way to a dominant 60-7 win over Class 4A Region 8 foe DAR Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for North Jackson (2-7, 2-5), which closed out region play with its most convincing win since the 2018 season.
Chiefs head coach Joe Hollis was excited for his team after its big win.
“Nice to see the kids out there having fun and playing the game they way you’re supposed to play it,” Hollis said. “I’m super proud of our guys. Super proud of our coaches. It was a heck of a game plan this week. It was exactly what we needed and the kids executed it really well.”
North Jackson’s Jonathan Linderman recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff. Quarterback Nick Jernigan scored two plays later after Cardarius Ringer’s 34-yard run to the 4-yard line, and Jernigan scored his second touchdown with 1:11 left in the first quarter, but North Jackson failed to convert the two-point attempt. Cadelle McDonald intercepted a DAR pass late in the quarter for the first of five North Jackson takeaways in the game. The Chiefs led 12-0 after one quarter of play.
DAR took over possession on the 26-yard line with 10:32 left in the second quarter following a North Jackson punt. On the first play of the drive, North Jackson’s CJ Smith hit quarterback Trey Bolt as he was throwing the ball. The ball fell into Ringer’s hands, who returned the interception inside the 20-yard line. Two plays later, Ringer ran in his first touchdown from 18 yards out before adding the two-point conversion.
The North Jackson defense took the ball right back on the next possession when Smith recovered a DAR fumble on the 24-yard line, setting up North Jackson for another score. Ringer capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and Wil Sims converted the two-point attempt for a 28-0 lead. DAR scored with 1:32 left until halftime when Bolt found Cash Rogers for a 37-yard touchdown. DAR had another chance to score after recovering a fumble on the following North Jackson drive, but Holt picked off Bolt and North Jackson led 28-7 at halftime.
Hollis said his defense was “exceptional.”
“They got us turnovers and short fields,” said Hollis. “Any time you can do that, it’s a recipe for a good night for your football team.”
The North Jackson offense did not slow down in the second half. The Chiefs opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock. Holt scored both the touchdown and the two-point conversion to finish the drive. After a DAR punt, North Jackson put together another long scoring drive. Ringer’s 43-yard run set up his third touchdown of the night. North Jackson took a 44-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sims scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one from 12-yards out and one from 3 yards. North Jackson converted the two-point attempts on both touchdowns.
The game was delayed approximately 15 minutes in the fourth quarter after a DAR player collapsed on the sidelines. The player was taken off the sidelines on a stretcher and he was transported to an area hospital. The clock ran continuously after that and the game ended with a score of 60-7.
North Jackson’s offense was in high gear Friday night. The Chiefs rushed for a season-high 437 yards, led by Ringer’s 217 yards and three touchdowns on 22 attempts. Holt had 109 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Jernigan and Sims added 57 and 54 yards, respectively. Both players had two touchdowns. Hollis said North Jackson “found a few things” in the run game.
“We kept them off balance, and I felt like we did a good job up front creating some voids and cavities to hit,” Hollis said. “The backs really did a good job of hitting them.”
