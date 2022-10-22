Jernigan

Nick Jernigan stiff arms a DAR defender to get away for extra yardage during North Jackson's 60-7 win.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

It was a happy — and high-scoring — Homecoming for North Jackson.

The Chiefs took a lead just 45 seconds into the game and never looked back won the way to a dominant 60-7 win over Class 4A Region 8 foe DAR Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.

